Comedian Hilariously Demonstrates That Feeling When Trilinguals Can't Remember A Word
For many people that speak three languages, there can be moments where we draw a complete blank.
For many people that speak three languages, there can be moments where we draw a complete blank.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
For many people that speak three languages, there can be moments where we draw a complete blank.
A history of "Brand Twitter," from companies' earliest attempts to be funny and go viral on social media to their experiments with humanization, and both the success and criticism their presence on Twitter has inspired. (From 2019)
James Lindsay attempted to argue against teaching critical race theory in schools but his rapid fire delivery left everyone's head spinning.
He was one of the last surviving major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood
The "Hillbilly Elegy" author is running for Senate with a new, fiery, right-wing persona. Is it an act? Or is something more interesting going on?
An animation that demonstrates how the virus infects human cells by binding itself to our receptors. Then, the spike protein transforms itself, letting the virus infiltrate our cells.
"Technically I have four felonies on my record," the Dennis actor said.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
This is how a Windows XP bug, which Microsoft eventually fixed, began a chain reaction of faux public wi-fi networks.
On a visit to Hong Kong, ProPublica reporter Caroline Chen encountered a 21-day quarantine, a bevy of COVID tests, universal masking and, finally, a fear-free family holiday.
As expected, the announcement triggered a wave of nostalgia among users who rummaged through their drawers to unearth their iconic BlackBerry. The appeal has been nearly universal.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan realizes that many of Donald Trump's biggest supporters are in total denial about the Capitol riot one year later.
After his long-haul flight, the tennis star spent the night at the airport trying to convince authorities he had the necessary documentation, to no avail.
Andrew Callaghan talks to Jake Angeli AKA the QAnon Shaman and tries to understand his thinking on the anniversary of January 6.
The new variant is spreading quickly enough to inundate hospitals that were already buckling under the cumulative toll of every previous surge.
It's free, fun and feverishly addictive.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
This week, we've also got a cursed reconstruction of Julius Caesar and stuff the CDC said.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Radiohead's "Creep" sounds strangely good as a country music ballad.
The problem started way before omicron.
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
The highly qualified group is ready to change the narrative around big-mountain climbing.
Peter McIndoe, the founder of Gen Z-based conspiracy theory "Birds Aren't Real," had a bit of a snafu with his beverage on live television.
Are you rough on your boots? The design of the MACV-1 from GoRuck is inspired by the Vietnam-era jungle boot, and it's made to hold up under some of the worst conditions imaginable.
A local dealership stepped up and did the right thing.
As we wait for "The 355," here's a quick reminder that Steven Soderbergh's stylish action-thriller invited MMA fighter Gina Carano to play a lethal operative who beats the hell out of a lot of Hollywood's leading men. Ten years later, it's still a killer.
For just $179, you can have a pair of your very own night-vision binoculars that can capture video and photos.
Eddie Gault set up a wildlife camera in an emperor penguin rookery in Antarctica and he got some delightfully candid shots of extremely curious and extremely clumsy birds.
Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1-ranked men's tennis player, was denied entry into Australia over a vaccine misunderstanding and now Tom Cardy has an anthem for his whole awkward situation.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
So an airline lost your bag. Here's how to track it down, and how to get compensation if the airline owes it to you.
Kids these days with their wireless broadband don't know what it was like to wait endlessly for a dial-up modem to connect to the internet. Here's a demonstration of what it's like to try to do it the old way in modern times.
Beloved science writer Mary Roach explores the hilarious and frustrating history of man vs. wild.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
Katie the Golden Retriever wanted this woman to come out and play and wouldn't take no for an answer.
Avoid being cold and miserable this winter, inside and out, with these tips on how to stay warm.
CES is typically packed. This year? Not so much.
The LaserCube purports to provide a laser-based navigation system. It looks awesome but there's no way it's street legal, right?
All the language you see printed on a carton of eggs are supposedly there to help you make your egg-related purchases.
As our food, water and personal products become more contaminated with phthalates, more babies are being born with inchworms than foot-longs.