Comedian Explores That Feeling Everyone Has When Someone Asks Them If They're Busy
Julie Nolke reenacts that awkward discussion that ensues after someone asks if one is busy.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see what UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
"We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all."
"Bird greeted fellow 3-point shooting contest participants by asking which one of them would finish in second."
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
In 2009, baseball commentator Mike Blowers predicted that Matt Tuiasosopo would hit his first career home run in a game between the Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. His prediction was crazily accurate.
A state-by-state look at where the outbreak is declining, where it's growing and where it's growing the fastest.
Maybe I'm alone here, but almost two months later, I'm still thinking about a truly haunting tweet from America's favorite unlicensed counselor, Dr. Phil McGraw.
Sometimes when you're eating breakfast, you really have to think outside the box.
Thanks, Mitch McConnell.
John Krasinski was on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's podcast "Office Ladies" to talk about pivotal Jim and Pam moments.
When life imitates "Looney Tunes."
A very agile border collie swiftly leapt through this challenging series of bike corrals.
Cameron dropped cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in a giant underwater tank to film sequels to his epic science-fiction film "Avatar" and the shoot looks painful. Here's a short behind-the-scenes look at Disney and 20th Century Studio's big 2021 release.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter gave his TikTok fans a tour of his 40,000 square foot Kentucky property.
Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub.
The idea of beaming solar energy to Earth with radio waves is decades old. But this weekend, the technology gets its first test in orbit.
It's all downhill from here.
Which fighter pilot nickname from the iconic Tom Cruise movie is best? Here's a hint: It's definitely not "Chipper."
Take a trip down memory lane as The Hood Internet serves up the top hits of 1986 in a funky remix.
Bop It, the popular kid's toy, started out as something called Remote Out-of-Control that required players to pull, twist, or bop it. The last one stuck.
The drug Remdesivir fights the novel coronavirus, but it also works against other viruses. Making such multipurpose medicines is a biological challenge.
I have come to the conclusion that, in fact, Friday is the worst day of the week. Worse than Tuesdays, definitely worse than Mondays. Hear me out.
In reality, Galusha Marion Cole was a little over 90 years old when he was interview, and not 103 years old, but it's still incredible to be able to capture on video an interview with a man who'd experienced the Civil War.
Cruises are canceled, but plenty of fans are eager to start sailing again.
The US's coronavirus testing numbers are on a positive trend, but the country still has work to do.
Moon conspiracy theorists say if there's no air on the moon, dust shouldn't be flying around. The Action Lab demonstrates whether dust can kick up inside a vacuum.
The iconic chair designs showcased here have played a part in our history — from reflecting the needs of the world, merging art and design to even creating practices that transformed the manufacturing ideology, everyone should pay homage to these revolutionary designs.
This superb iteration of "Codenames" lets you and your partner strengthen your teamwork skills to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
For nearly thirty years, a phantom haunted the woods of Central Maine. Unseen and unknown, he lived in secret, creeping into homes in the dead of night and surviving on what he could steal. To the spooked locals, he became a legend — or maybe a myth. They wondered how he could possibly be real. Until one day in 2013, the hermit came out of the forest.
While stuck in quarantine, Mandy Patinkin hilariously posted a clip of himself learning how to post on Twitter. In the video, the "Princess Bride" star debates with his wife Kathryn Grody over the meaning of the acronym GIF.
Christopher was an ancient Egyptian prisoner. Stephanie's dating the man who had her murdered. They and many others swear by the controversial benefits of past-life regression.
The resumption of sailing should be accompanied by a "new normal" — a rethinking of how we regulate the cruise industry.
Sometimes just a minute of vacuuming or cleaning can do wonders to your day.
20 years ago, Britney Spears did it again with her sophomore album, the final classic of the teen-pop era and a goodbye to the gilded years of the record industry. This is the story of how it was created — and its planetary impact.
Canada's chief public health officer said the US — where coronavirus cases are increasing — presents a risk to Canada.
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need real roads.
Antibodies could be our best hope against the pandemic — and future ones.
The ongoing dispute over a 19th century cemetery in a rural valley south of Jakarta has complicated efforts to build a mega-resort set to include a Trump-branded hotel and golf course.
Sometimes the quickest way between two locations isn't a straight line.
American conspiracy theories are entering a dangerous new phase — and QAnon is more important than you think.
Radiohead were one of the first bands to build their own website. Now, they've created an archive of all their digital iterations in an attempt to make something that lasts.
Need to move a huge architectural structure? No problem, all you need is around 300 people.
A world-renowned physicist meets a gorgeous model online. They plan their perfect life together. But first, she asks, would he be so kind as to deliver a special package to her?
An oversupply of programmers and universities has left thousands without work.
For those who believe they're locked down with spectral roommates, the pandemic has been less isolating than they bargained for.
"I had a customer come in and she said, 'I am so grateful that you reopened, because I couldn't flip through Netflix one more time.'"
Pythons are devouring native animal life in the unique ecosystem of South Florida. To help solve the problem, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have turned to amateur and professional hunters to round up the reptiles in a wild competition called the Python Bowl.