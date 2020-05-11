Comedian Delivers Uncanny Impressions Of Over 30 Different Actors And Characters In Standup Routine
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Look what the cat scared away.
Slow and steady strengthens the muscles.
In the latest episode of John Krasinski's "Some Good News" show, the cast of "The Office" reunited to surprise a couple whose marriage proposal mirrored Jim and Pam's in "The Office."
The man behind Frank Costanza died on Monday morning at the age of 92. In his honor, we recount his greatest performances as the hollering, red-faced, Steinbrenner-hating father.
Entrants in this year's contest were invited to submit images showcasing the Earth's biodiversity and showing some of the mounting threats to the natural world.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
Tracking six infectious disease models to understand where the coronavirus death toll could be headed in the coming weeks
A Philadelphia Grubhub user's experience ordering from "Pasqually's Pizza & Wings" is a reminder that delivery app restaurants aren't always what they seem.
A Chinese rocket around 100 feet long launched earlier this month and will likely plunge back into Earth's atmosphere some time Monday, becoming the most massive object in decades to fall out of orbit uncontrolled.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Cuban hired secret shoppers to evaluate the rate at which Dallas businesses were reopening and whether they were following safety protocols. The results are stark.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
In the fight between Ford and Dodge, Ford takes this round.
Get ready for the commercial real estate apocalypse.
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.
Welcome to Youngstown, Ohio, home of Chill-Can, the self-chilling beverage container you've probably never heard of. Officials have gambled millions of dollars and demolished a neighborhood for the product. Not one job has been created yet.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
It's a rare view we're getting here, seeing an oil tanker's point-of-view as it navigates through Jacksonville, Florida.
Fiona Apple joined an exclusive club when her album "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" received a real-time perfect score on the most vital and polarizing music publication of its era. How did the distinction come to mean so much?
The R&B singer would be proud of what the internet has done.
The US was once at the cutting edge of pandemic prevention. Then Big Pharma took over.
It's an obscure chapter in Cold War history, the time the US's plans to defend the country against Soviet bombers with nuclear missiles went awry.
How 24 pairs of leather pants, a tearaway tutu and red pointe shoes made for a generation's greatest dance movie. The cast and crew of "Center Stage" explain how the iconic ballet film got made.
People on both ends of the drug supply chain discuss how often they're buying drugs in quarantine, extra safety precautions and the impact of coronavirus on trade.
Chloe Fineman (Spears, Waller-Bridge) and Melissa Villaseñor (Mulaney) have some tips for surviving quarantine life.
The picturesque Brant Lake boys' camp, in the Adirondacks, seemed the perfect idyll — until a longtime counselor was accused of child molestation.
Those yellow barriers you see by the side of the highway are designed to crumple safely during a crash and absorb a vehicle's momentum. They're made of a bunch of different materials — so would a huge Rice Krispie square work?
For Sudeep Choudhury, work on merchant ships promised adventure and a better life. But during a voyage in dangerous waters, his fate would come to depend on a band of drug-fueled jungle pirates — and the whims of a mysterious figure called The King.
There are other people who, like Zuck, inaugurated or sped along some paradigm shift in communications and in the process — or as an integral part of the process — wrecked this or that aspect of society.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
If you're a fan of "The Office," you can rewatch the entire series right now… as it might have played out in a world with Slack. That is, as long as people don't ruin it the way people tend to do.
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
The so-called Thunderspy attack takes less than five minutes to pull off with physical access to a device and it affects any PC manufactured before 2019.
As the possibility that college campuses may not be able to reopen this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic grows, will a handful of elite cyborg universities soon monopolize higher education?
Trey Kennedy hilariously demonstrates the difference between the beginning of quarantine to now.
Flying used to be unpleasant. But scarcity, low demand, and public-health risks could make it unbearable.
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
As the stay-at-home orders continue to wreak havoc on our sanity, some have turned to building extreme obstacle courses for their cats.
I was a bored high schooler when I made up a harmless story about the creature from the sandpits. Decades later, its legend still haunts our small Southern town.
The explorers who set one of the last meaningful records on earth.
At the heart of the decision was a process that was — as is often in the case in clinical trials — by turns secretive and bureaucratic.
Some states are already re-opening, while others are not.
Multiple structures now keep the river from roaring into the Atchafalaya — but they may be inadequate against climate change.