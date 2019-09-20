Comedian Delivers Next Level Impression Of A Scottish Distillery Tour Guide That Perfectly Sums Up The Scottish Attitude To Life
Eleanor Morton hilariously performs the best imitation of the tour guide at a Scottish distillery.
WalletHub scanned the 150 most populated American cities to determine which city was the best place to start your professional career.
Patrick Cc: breaks down how Tila Tequila has had one of the most shocking falls from grace, going from being the queen of MySpace to getting permanently banned from Twitter for making a Nazi salute.
The legendary drummer went all-out for the band he loved. But in the months before he died on tour, Hawkins told multiple friends he "couldn't f—ing do it anymore."
Eric Burgess, Rosemead High School's "Golden Boy," repeatedly groomed students for sex. No one stopped him for more than 20 years.
"I would hope it would give anyone pause to find out that their browser history matches that of a mass murderer," Colbert said.
Here's why Apple decided to go the untraditional route when it came to designing its smartwatch form factor.
"Acting was important — but I can't deny that Peter Weller's chin was one of the main reasons we cast him."
Lorne Michaels and his eclectic cast of performers turned "Saturday Night Live" into a phenomenon and then began their cinematic universe — only to wind it down a few years later. Here's why.
Planning a trip to the Andromeda Galaxy? Not so fast.
The conversation around the shortage reveals how misunderstood formula feeding remains.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Sewers have been instrumental in public health infrastructure in cities and this is how experts use "wastewater-based epidemiology" techniques to gauge the overall health of a region.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Judd Apatow explained why he decided to co-direct and chronicle the life of Carlin in the new HBO series "George Carlin's American Dream."
Clever marketers have figured out how easy it is to simulate online intimacy at scale, ventriloquizing alluring models with cheap, offshore labor.
The most famous wine variety in the world gets a bad rap. We can fix that.
Niles Abston explains how an innocuous phone call got him into trouble while ordering at a Burger King, and the one thing that stopped him from being a famous artist.
The astrophysicist with the bummer tweets is the ultimate "Actually" guy. But is that (actually) bad, or maybe kinda... good?
Airlines are rethinking long-haul travel as passengers cautiously return to flying. What's likely to change?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A Lyft driver in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania had no tolerance for these passengers after they made racist comments upon entering his car.
A large share of the nearly 1 million people who died of COVID in the U.S. may have lived if they'd gotten vaccinated. A new analysis shows how many lives could have been saved across the country.
Let's be honest. Some of those classic NES games were much too difficult. And if it wasn't for a certain genie of note, we probably wouldn't have beat them.
Meet food artist Caroline Eriksson who went viral for making gigantic gingerbread creations.
If reality TV has at times been archaic and anti-feminist, it's largely because those were the times we lived in.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
Watch the world's fastest jet suit scale a mountain amid poor visibility that would make it impossible for a helicopter to traverse in a rescue situation.
In Kennedy School talk, global security experts scrutinize weapon deployment threats in Ukraine, accelerated missile tests, silo construction.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Chris Smalls, a worker who organized and won support for the Amazon Labor Union in Staten Island, New York, reveals all the tricks Amazon tried to pull off against him, but failed.
As the US records 1 million Covid deaths, experts note underinvestment in long-term care, primary care and public health all contributed to the toll
Jack Bishop, an expert on ingredients, explains the proper way to store fresh herbs.
Mommy bloggers have the power to mobilize real political energy — but they rarely do.
A guy dressed as North Korea's Kim Jong-un single-handedly throws a press conference into chaos in a stunt that will either make you laugh or cringe.
This week, a man who gave Mother's Day roses to all his female colleagues, (even childless ones), a woman considering telling prospective dates she's rich and children's birthday party invitation drama.
Kevin Durant didn't grow up smoking marijuana and first tried it when he was an adult. Now the champion basketball athlete and entrepreneur wants to help destigmatize all things weed for athletes.
Results of a study that asked participants to take a week-long break from social media find positive effects for wellbeing, depression and anxiety.
More than 30 "fraudulently purchased" luxury cars wound up in this guy's back yard. Here's the back story behind this bizarre mystery.
Renowned Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead last week while covering an Israeli military raid on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process.
Organic foods contain less pesticide and antibiotics than conventional foods but does that make them any healthier? Kurzgesagt explores the science.
A recent paper offered a theory on how psilocybin works to treat depression. Before long, there were memes and accusations of unprofessionalism.
This century is only going to get hotter. Expanded access to cooling has become essential.
One way to drown out the voices of anti-abortion activists harassing clinic escorts? Reading aloud the lyrics to 'WAP'.
The Oracle of Omaha knows a thing or two about riding out rough times in the stock market. Here's what he's been saying for the last four decades.
A fan reimagined "Cyberpunk 2077" using Unreal Engine 5, giving way to an impressive version of Night City with stunning graphics.