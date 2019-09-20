Comedian Delivers A Next-Level Impression Of Keira Knightley
Patrick Durnan Silva stuns these podcasters with this hilariously spot on impression of the "Love Actually" star.
Paolo fromTOKYO examines the over-the-top quality control that goes into how Japanese school food lunches are made.
Send better emails. You can thank me later.
Umpire Rob Drake called Baltimore Orioles batter Trey Mancini out for allegedly making a turn to second base. Do you see it? Jomboy tries to make sense of the most controversial call of the week.
The US airline industry was deregulated by the government in the 1970s, opening the door to companies offering some seriously wacky ways to fly.
The lads at carwow pit two of the heaviest BMW SUVs — the all-new all-electric iX, and the BMW X7 M50 — against the one-and-only Mercedes G-Wagon to see who pulls the hardest.
There are good reasons for him to get cold feet, Breakingviews columnists Lauren Silva Laughlin and Gina Chon write.
This man catching a foul ball while feeding a baby has got to be the catch of the year.
Climate change is completely rewiring the network of animal viruses.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone breaks down what you're actually purchasing when you buy an NFT.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Many of the celebrities seen giving tours of their fancy mansions on MTV's "Cribs" were not being completely honest. Except for Redman, that guy rocks.
As part of a lawsuit between shareholders and Elon Musk regarding his "funding secured" tweet, new text messages and emails between Musk and people involved have been released.
The top-earning cam girls make thousands of dollars a week by differentiating themselves from everyone else.
Every team on the F1 grid has scored points after the first four races of the year, but do you know when that last happened?
Tesla is the undisputed champ, but among the traditional Detroit Three automakers there is a consensus as to who's in second place.
The surprising reason mathematicians needed 360 pages to prove definitively that 1 + 1 = 2.
"The coming decades will not only be hotter, but sicker."
It's a strange twist of fate that the company that rivaled Kodak in film manufacturing but currently makes very little of its money from the camera business should now be the largest camera manufacturer in the world.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A fascinating breakdown of how a billionaire tried to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge from happening.
Major Hunt For Red October vibes from this image of a CV-22 hovering over a U.S. Navy nuclear guided missile submarine.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
"Fast X" began filming last week but director Justin Lin just announced he was stepping down as director. This footage appears to reveal he didn't seem too thrilled to be there.
In the fall of 1999, Sam Raimi stepped into the offices of Sony Pictures in an impeccable black suit to pitch himself to direct "Spider-Man."
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Bert Kreischer explains Wordle to Tom Segura and together they solve the word of the day. Bert also discusses his strategy for the game. Does his method ruin the fun?
Putin suggested that Russian troops would not hesitate to use the most modern weaponry.
Explain this shirt to the uninitiated. Go ahead, I dare you.
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as the animated duo in the self-referential comedy-adventure reboot coming to Disney+ on May 20, 2022
Not all states are created equal — especially if you're a middle class household in the United States.
Jeff Goldblum explains why his topless scene made it into the movie during this cast reunion with co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill.
Set in June, two-day weekend event will add shinies for Shroomish, Shelmet, and Unown B.
Johnny Depp slipped a sketch to his attorney Benjamin Chew during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday.
Long after the memories of the epic flameouts of Fyre Festival or CNN+ dwindle, a piece of these companies will live on.
Seth Rogen's cannabis compound in Los Angeles seems like a cool place to work.
And why that will make communication around the next crisis so much more challenging.
Rebel Wilson has some regrets about this cruel prank she pulled on her high school teacher — even if she did deserve it.
Acquisition agreement allows Musk to tweet about deal but not to disparage firm or its representatives.
A slew of bills are rolling back recently won freedoms for gay people. Is America ready to fight for LGBTQ+ rights all over again?
What makes Twitter great? Chaos, madness, hilarity.
How to prepare physically and mentally before tackling your first wall.
The once little-known public health law has become a flashpoint in the immigration debate ahead of the midterms.
If you come packing 112 beers in your roller-cooler, everybody will want to be your friend.
Hotel guests leave behind millions of half-used bars of soap every day. A nonprofit is on a mission to repurpose them.
Like something out of a hackneyed Hollywood plot, the mysterious envelope picked up by "Don't Worry Darling" director and star Olivia Wilde during her CinemaCon presentation last night were legal documents from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.