Comedian Compares What Life Was Like In 1920 With 2020
We didn't know how good we had it.
We didn't know how good we had it.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"We cannot live in fear, because when we live in fear, we are being controlled," said Moore County Clerk Brenda McKanna. "Even if I get it a second time, I'm for our nation opening back up."
Even if you've never been to the vast red-rock desert country around Moab, Utah, you've been there — its mesas and buttes, its towering arches, have been the backdrop for a thousand movies (and even more SUV commercials). But the fate of a large swath of it, though nominally belonging to the American people, may soon fall to a guy named Craig Larson.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
They're the biggest names in the credit card business, but how do the two compare against each other?
A virologist helped crack an impossible problem: how to insure against the economic fallout from devastating viral outbreaks. The plan was ingenious. Yet we're still in this mess.
There are thousands of abandoned hamlets in the U.S. Some people still live and vacation in them. Maybe you want to, too?
When Oswald Cooper designed his eponymous font in 1919, he had no idea how ubiquitous it would become.
The Solar Orbiter project, a collaboration between the European Space Agency and NASA, has begun a critical new stage of the mission after the probe's first close encounter with the Sun.
Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to permanently shut the liaison office with South Korea.
We didn't know how good we had it.
Three NYPD officers were taken to a hospital after ingesting a foreign substance, which the union says was believed to be bleach.
A lot has happened over the last ten years, right? At the very least, the average cost of tablets has really dropped. Right now, you can ever grab an Amazon Fire 7 for just 40 bucks.
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home? The Chopper is the ultimate at-home workout tool, endorsed by professional basketball players and football players alike.
A Reddit post riffing on a famous "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" line was taken quite literally by Fox News in their reporting on the Seattle autonomous zone.
Employees of Apple, Google, and Microsoft have raised millions of dollars for the Black Lives Matter Foundation thinking it's the international racial justice movement seeking to end police brutality.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
The country's law-enforcement and public-health systems are flunking 2020's test.
On a private call with governors, the vice president played down new outbreaks, stressing that some states were seeing what he called "intermittent" spikes. Experts have warned it's not that simple.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
Bravo fired two "Vanderpump Rules" stars for targeting a Black castmate. There's finally a Black "Bachelor." All it took was a national uprising.
Even as Republicans co-opt his father's words for their own ends, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. is starting to feel something resembling hope.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Apart from some historically specific references, this speech holds just as much — perhaps even more — resonance 30 years ago as it does right now.
With passengers falling ill, the ship was denied a port by country after country.
Remember the thing people used to do, rubbing their bodies with buttercups?
Ground volcanic-rock beaches could help turn carbon dioxide into nonreactive limestone. The secret is speeding up a speeding up a slow natural process.
The risks of relying economically on the Asian superpower have never seemed clearer. But as the world tries to get moving again, it needs China more than ever.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
When American Airlines flight 341 to Los Angeles lifted off the tarmac at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on a cloudy Thursday in mid-March, much of the country was already on coronavirus lockdown. The flight was far from full, but the 49 passengers and eight crew shared restrooms, cabin air and a narrow aisle for the six-hour trip.
Fleeing a big city because of the pandemic is a bigger gamble than it might seem.
Some people bring their own beer, she can bring her whole kitchen.
The CDC says to wash cloth face coverings after "each use," which leaves room for interpretation.
Britain has recorded the highest excess death rate of any country and is forecast to suffer the worst economic recession.
It costs only a little over $900 on Alibaba, but how smoothly can this electric car drive?
Instead of Terminator or WALL-E or HAL 900 or R2-D2, all we got is Facebook serving us ads we don't want to click on, Netflix recommending us another movie that we probably shouldn't stay up to watch, and iRobot's Roomba.
We can't even blame coronavirus for this one.
There are many scary things about going down a waterfall in a kayak, but being stuck in the middle of one because of a protruding stone is not something we'd imagine people experiencing.
How this thin layer of aerosol particles might impact global climate remains to be seen.
Ultrahigh-energy neutrinos could help scientists unravel some of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics — and the best place to find them may be the South Pole.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
Not only is Mothman a hero for the working people — he can absolutely get it, too.
James Regan swindled his way through the city's monied classes. The problem was, he seemed to believe his own lies.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
After spending millions to get him on the court, judicial activists are feeling betrayed.
The comedian chats about his recently released projects, "The King of Staten Island" and the new season of "F Is For Family."
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
In the five years since Jon Stewart left "The Daily Show," American politics has been in a state of constant turmoil and he has remained mostly out of the spotlight.
De Bono's popular theory is textbook pseudoscience: unsound, untested and derivative of real (unacknowledged) research.
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?