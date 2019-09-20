Woman's Eyes Pop After Finding Out A Painting Her Dad Found In The Dumpster Is Now Worth $10,000
We've got a Rolex from the 60s that's passed down two Naval generations, a baseball championship ring and more in this "Antiques Roadshow" special.
James Corden worked his magic behind-the-scenes and put together the music video for Styles's new song "Daylight," on a shoestring budget and stopwatch by knocking on doors around Brooklyn.
Many altcoins — not just LUNA — have fallen to their deaths during the bear market in 2022, benefiting Bitcoin.
It's based on weather, so take your problems to the meteorological department.
Virgil's Real Barbecue chef Glenn Rolnick has a method that can't be beat.
"At that point, if they proceeded any further not knowing where the suspect was at, they could've been shot, they could've been killed," Chris Olivarez told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ and head-tracking spatial audio. Every fresh graduate want these puppies.
Not all asteroids create extinctions. From space dust to crater makers, here are four interesting things you should know about them.
This 13-foot long remote control scale model Airwolf helicopter is what dreams are made of.
With a 50-year-old slogan and rabid "Stranger Things" fanbase obsessed with their nostalgic 1980s appeal, Eggos has proved they're as American as apple pie.
This week we've also got a guy who thinks sports jerseys are dumb and a writer who feels like citation is cramping his style.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Adam Something asks why we're putting our trust in the vision for the next frontier in space exploration on a guy who can't even deliver a car on time.
The incredible story of how Bill Benter became a millionaire by creating an algorithm for horse racing that couldn't lose.
In "Family Photographs", the late photographer's work between the 70s and 90s is published into her first monograph.
Catch Indy in theaters next June.
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen play "agree to disagree" and address some of the most contentious issues about Star Wars on the internet.
It seems natural to want another step between unwrapping the frozen brick and heaving it in the oven.
"The fight is really shaped by artillery in this phase."
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Seth Green's NFT show was centered around the premise of "what if your friendly neighborhood bartender was Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398?" But then, reportedly, his ape was allegedly stolen and apparently he can't move forward with the show after losing the intellectual property rights of the main character.
According to a new survey, 79 percent of Europeans have a negative opinion of their fellow drivers.
"The time has come for social media companies and other online providers to recognize their power and to act on it," Ardern said.
Keith Gessen wrote a memoir about family life. His wife, Emily Gould, is mostly okay with that.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
Larry Bird's legendary steal in the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals on May 26, 1987 is one of the greatest defensive plays of all time.
Mass infections in wild birds pose a significant risk to vulnerable species, are hard to contain and increase the opportunity for the virus to spill over into people.
The ultralight 2.9 ounce Versa fanny pack can be worn around your waist, crossbody or shoulder. Better yet, you can pair it with your backpack at the hip belt, sternum strap or daisy chains.
Taka Sakaeda, sushi chef and Nami Nori restaurant owner, answers questions about sushi, including what kind of fish to purchase for it, the different types and reveals how the California roll got its name.
A sprawling society with pyramids, moats, and "forest islands" thrived from 500 to 1400 A.D. in the Bolivian Amazon.
By enacting simple laws that make guns safer and harder to get, we can prevent killings like the ones in Uvalde and Buffalo
This stunning coast-to-coast play by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon might be one of the greatest playoff goals of all time.
In 200 million years, there will be no borders — and possibly no humans.
The youngest employees are already feeling pressured and exhausted — even in the earliest stages of their careers.
Cathie Wood built a thriving brand out of price-prediction porn — then the tech bubble popped.
Vietnam is famously secretive about its use of the death penalty. However, rights groups believe it to be one of the biggest executioners in the world and the biggest in Southeast Asia.
Warwick Davis returns as Willow Ufgood in a sequel series to the beloved 1988 fantasy film, coming to Disney+ in November.
The carbon removal tech they're funding isn't really meant to tackle Big Tech's own emissions.
When you're close to someone you care for, your hearts do their best to sync up their rhythms. Not only is this like, soOoO cute, but it can be good for your cardiovascular health, too.
This 2011 video from Cracked about a sad but true incident where a guy learned the limitations of law enforcement in stopping a spree killer has taken on new resonance.
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
It's important to stay limber when running from the law
Herschel Walker gave his own suggestion for what should be done about school shootings and it's "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." Huh?
Paul Stewart gives a detailed tour of the Space Shuttle Discovery and what it was like for astronauts to travel inside.
The couple had been married for 24 years and leave behind four children.