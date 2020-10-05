Watch An X Games Medalist Make An Eye-Popping 200-Foot Jump On His Off-Road Motorcycle
Catching mad air on his motocross bike off an improvised dirt ramp is no big deal for Colby Raha.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Catching mad air on his motocross bike off an improvised dirt ramp is no big deal for Colby Raha.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in a game that is about to go offline in "Free Guy." "Free Guy" will be released in theaters on December 11.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
Louis Lumière captured people in Lyon, France having a snow fight in 1896, but having the film in color really gives this video a different feeling.
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's guitar solos and then there's what Eddie Van Halen does here.
Sometimes the best optical illusions are the ones you encounter by accident.
A faraway island in Alaska has had its share of visitors, but none can remain for long on its shores.
Williams's response to Trump's tweet about how people shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 is serious and important, but her pronunciation of the word "corona" is certainly left-field.
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley put together a map of brutally honest state slogans.
I knew that if I wanted to seal the deal, I'd need to stand out.
Catching mad air on his motocross bike off an improvised dirt ramp is no big deal for Colby Raha.
Fortunately for at least three generations of guitar players and hard rockers, Van Halen found his future in six-strings and influenced, easily, tens of thousands of players who followed him over the course of more than 40 years, primarily through the band that bore his name.
Just because almost every gadget or appliance can be connected to the internet, doesn't mean they should be. Outages can render these "smart" devices useless, and many use weak security that can make them easily hackable.
We're not sure whether Billi really knows that she's asking for catnip by pushing the button, but she seems pretty content by the end result.
Last Thursday, Armenian chess grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian's team win was overturned and he was banned for life by both Chess.com and the Pro Chess League for as-yet "unspecified fair play regulations."
A horrifying simulation reveals the devastation unleashed on a city if a nuclear bomb was dropped on it.
"Awkward," a short by director Nata Metlukh, beautifully illustrates a day filled with awkward moments.
A transnational video game love story.
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz and more star in this spy thriller, coming January 15, 2021.
How sick is Trump, really? When did Trump last test negative for the virus? What medications is Trump being given? And more.
Some of the late actor's closest friends and family discuss how he kept his journey private, and the work he urged them to continue carrying through.
He challenged her to take the money underneath a bottle without touching the bottle. She, well, nailed it.
With over 1,800 reviews on Amazon, this massage gun from Legiral has a 4.7/5 star average. The best part? It's on sale for just $89.99.
Author of The "Book Of Horror," Matt Glasby, breaks down exactly how the scariest horror movies get under our skin.
YouTubers Demoliton Ranch blow up a teddy-bear wearing body armor with a German stick grenade to see how much damage it causes the big guy.
With tourism struggling, a number of Caribbean countries are enticing Americans with tax-free short-term visas.
1990 was an extraordinary year for music. The Hood Internet took 60 of the greatest songs from that year and condensed it down to an epic three minute mashup.
Thirty years after "Ice Ice Baby," Robert Van Winkle is ready to talk about it all — his rise, his fall and that infamous night on the balcony. And it may just change how you feel about him.
Two years ago, Brent Underwood purchased the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo, where he has been living as its sole resident for the last six months. Here are some of the most interesting insights about his experience.
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.
A teenage clerk dialed 911. How should the brothers who own CUP Foods pay for what happened next?
In 1841, William Henry Harrison became the first commander in chief to die in office.
The fascinating history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and how they bust criminals in the United States.
Before the pandemic, the Times Square Olive Garden was the chain's best-performing location.
This year's iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to have a new squared-off design, support 5G cellular networks and come in four different variants.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
IGN's worst-reviewed movies of 2020 (so far) is an unfortunate list, because nobody sets out to make a bad movie (as far as we know), but sometimes a project just doesn't come together.
The conservative Supreme Court Justices claimed "the court has created a problem that only it can fix."
A fire or a flooding is already a very stressful situation to have to deal with, but just imagine having to grapple with that on a nuclear submarine.
Saturday was the first acqua alta of the season for Venice. It was also the day when, after decades of delays, controversy and corruption, the city finally trialled its long-awaited flood barriers against the tide.
Twenty years later, versions of Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" can still be heard in sports games, trailers and ads, thanks to "Lord of the Rings."
2020 is the terrible gift that just keeps on giving.
I want her to stay discreet in her profiles, but she says it doesn't matter.
White-centered food narratives appear most often at fast-casual restaurants. It's time to hold them accountable.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
Criterion's boutique streaming service is reminding us this Halloween why the '70s were a golden age for horror cinema.
Concerns are growing that adversaries will take advantage of the White House's lack of transparency to sow mischief.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
For some on social media, finding the cleaning product has become like winning the lottery.
It's just apple juice in here. Don't worry about it, pal. Apple juice.
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.