Squirrel Protects Its Babies In Wildly Tense Standoff With Cobra
If you thought a cobra moved fast, get a load of this ground squirrel's reflexes.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
In the middle of the Indian Ocean in March 2018, a rusty fishing boat cut through the waves as a similarly sized but far-sleeker vessel called the Ocean Warrior followed in hot pursuit.
The differences between the global response to the Great Flu Pandemic and today's coronavirus could not be more striking.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
The wispy ice clouds formed by jet exhaust help trap heat near the Earth's surface. But small changes in altitude can dampen the effect, a study says.
These ultra-efficient systems could massively reduce our emissions from heating and cooling buildings.
In photographer Mary Beth Koeth's latest series, women employed in the porn industry share their experiences of balancing motherhood and work.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
"It's all about speed": the most important lessons from China's Covid-19 response.
The fossil-fuel companies expect to profit from climate change. I went to a private planning meeting and took notes.
Want to showcase your love of the Outer Banks? How about highlighting the critters from the Appalachian Trail? This is the kind of artwork we want on our walls.
The undying millennial aesthetic crystallizes most clearly in realms associated with femininity (style, beauty, wellness, domesticity), and the design is soft in its colors and in its lines, curved and unthreatening.
Matthews had faced scrutiny over the last few days, after a tense exchange with Senator Elizabeth Warren over Michael Bloomberg's workplace history and journalist Laura Bassett's account of her uncomfortable experiences with the MSNBC host.
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
The best player in high school hoops gorges on Chick-fil-A before games, tells rivals how she's going to beat them before she does it and hasn't lost a game in two years. Get ready for the revolution.
Sera Johnston says she's a survivor who just wants to speak her truth. His representatives say she's a liar who just wants money.
Documents from the papacy of Pius XII may settle some long-debated questions.
With "The Matrix," the Wachowskis
took special effects to another level without the use of fancy computers that are often used today.
NADS-1 lives in a hanger-like chamber, smaller than a football field, bigger than a basketball court, and looks similar to the very high-end flight simulators you might find at Boeing or Airbus.
Urban explorers were at first surprised by this abandoned water park but soon realized why it was left to the elements.
Ten years ago, New York's DOH began giving restaurants letter grades. Now, a former restaurant owner breaks down exactly why this can feel less like a public health initiative, and more like a bureaucratic shakedown.
If the epidemic of self-delusion surrounding WeWork's potential can be traced to anyone, it is Rebekah.
A flashing background and some subtle black and white shading lines around the edges of the boxes are all this illusion needs to ruin our brains.
A motorcyclist gets muscled into the emergency lane by a clueless driver in a sedan.
He's an auteur whose bizarre creations — the "Metal Gear Solid" series and, most recently, "Death Stranding" — have become huge blockbusters. Why do gamers find them so captivating?
A devastating tornado ripped through Nashville in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
You'd think the larger the animal, the more cancer it would have, right? For some reason, the opposite is true. We dove in to find out why.
Check out this house built with natural materials and shaped like a leaf.
Russia holds a place in our cultural imagination as being cold as balls. But with climate change, past results don't guarantee future performance — or even present performance.
She wanted a new life in America. She found it in a massage parlor.
The Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo predicted the pitcher was about to throw him him a fastball because "I've only seen one today from him" — and he was right.
Who did you last trust with some really personal information?
Former GE CEO Jack Welch has died, but his famous leadership style in which he equated stock price with leadership prowess has pervaded.
"Re-education," forced labour and surveillance beyond Xinjiang.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Apple may have discontinued the last of the click-wheel iPods years ago, but a large community of iPod modders resurrects them for their sound and nostalgia.
The graphics of the games we played in the '90s look worse in retrospect, but also, as one commenter put it, "Man I swear the 4K versions are what the games looked like when I was younger."
Despite the fact that the eruptions from the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia eventually hit and knocked out this drone, the operator was able to retrieve the footage.
We're eating at street-corner stalls and food trucks, in front of the TV and at the grocery — everywhere but restaurants. They might not be here when we get back.
Meet Ingo and Napoleon (AKA Poldi): the Malinois Belgian shepherd and Owlet whose friendship has captivated the Internet for over half a decade.
Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some, watch this cautionary tale.
The Great Smoky Mountains topped the list of most popular national parks in the US in 2019.
