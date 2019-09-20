CNN Military Analyst Explains How Vladimir Putin Might Cut Ukraine Into Two
CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton breaks down a possible split of Ukraine that might be where Russia's invasion is heading.
CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton breaks down a possible split of Ukraine that might be where Russia's invasion is heading.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton breaks down a possible split of Ukraine that might be where Russia's invasion is heading.
This year's bag includes a stay at a Scottish castle, vouchers for liposuction treatments and an Oprah-approved chai tea set.
Will Smith wasn't removed from the theater after hitting Chris Rock and just a short time later was awarded Best Actor. Here's how he attempted to save face after the seemingly reputation-ruining incident.
A country grows or shrinks in three ways.
This week, some very particular pasta preferences, a letter writer trying to stop a couple from being affectionate in their own home and a boss who cursed out an employee for getting sick.
Someone caught eight seconds of the Academy Award-winning actress being surprised, then incredulous and then coming to the realization that what she saw was real.
The "Weekend Update" co-star broke the news at a pop-up show in a Minneapolis hair salon.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Here's the Jomboy breakdown you didn't think you needed but will give you all the necessary context for the slap heard 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars.
I hopped jobs looking for "the one," until I realized there was no such thing.
Nobody knew this would be Taylor Hawkins's final performance and he absolutely crushed it.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
John Oliver tackles harm-reduction strategies about drugs in America and how some police departments are making this difficult by pushing false narratives like cops overdosing from merely touching fentanyl.
The Russia-funded news network staffed by American journalists shut down this month. What was it even trying to do?
Kyle Rittenhouse said he's thinking of taking legal action against "politicians, celebrities (and) athletes" who called him a murderer. Here's what one legal expert thinks his chances of success are.
The editors did everything they could to put the hard in computer hardware.
In the weekend where Will Smith punched Chris Rock live on stage at the Oscars and Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died at age 50 — here are some top stories you might have missed.
Audiences at home and in the Dolby Theatre were stunned after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith responded by getting up on stage, smacking Rock then returning to his seat.
Many tales of people who supposedly predicted the "Titanic" disaster are vague and probably apocryphal; few are supported by evidence. "Futility" is different.
Here is the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations, with winners being updated throughout the evening.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Find out how these things work, why they matter, and what the caveats are.
But between "Dr. No" and "No Time To Die," Bond has used a lot more vehicles than just boats. Let's explore the cars, airplanes, tanks and space shuttles throughout all 25 official Bond movies.
Use code HAVANA20 at checkout, and save 20 percent on the Havana colorway of Huckbery's best-selling product of all time. Only on Monday, March 28.
Amy Schumer had the shocking chutzpah to say this in front of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem
Stanford researchers uncovered more than 1,000 of these LinkedIn profiles. A technology that has been used to promote misinformation online has now entered the corporate world.
That's right! A shirt so hot we blurred some of the text. That's how you know you've got a good one.
How a pitcher's 3-second head-drop led to disaster of epic proportions.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Holidays have been particularly difficult for kids these past few years, so let's take this opportunity to make this Easter something special.
Which countries have the least to be sorry for?
As gas prices hit record highs, one renewable alternative to fossil fuel gas comes from food waste, farm sludge and sewage.
"This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I'm here," Kotsur said as he won the Best Supporting Actor award.
Chart wizard Adam Pearce breaks down what's going on with the movie industry, why "Spider-Man: No Way Home" won 90% of movie theater revenue, and what the future holds.
On losing it in front of Alex Trebek, that time Woody Harrelson ratted her out to Wesley Snipes, and the trio's upcoming Oscars reunion.
For the second time this March Madness, the refs got a hand from the cheerleaders after the ball got stuck above the backboard.
The technology behind autonomous vehicles has proved devilishly hard to perfect. And progress hasn't been helped by Tesla boss Elon Musk's army of superfans.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play a very entertaining game of First Impressions. Captain Jack Sparrow makes an appearance, too!
Tesla often retaliated against Black workers for complaining about racism and harassment.
How Russia is trying to convince its citizens that the invasion of Ukraine is legitimate.
Bills that aren't bills arrive in the mail, doctors opt out of treatment, and patients need expert help to figure out which diseases they can afford to have.
This challenge might make you want to re-visit the game again after 10+ years.
The joys of having stuff.
As we mourn the late Foo Fighters drummer, here's a behind-the-scenes documentary from 2019 about how he achieved rock superstardom.
The rediscovery of Wallace's giant bee uncovers disheartening truths about the tenuous fate of hidden insect species.
Jidion brought his barber to the Timberwolves game and the players were loving it. Well, most of them.
Speed is not really a factor when choosing the car, as it turns out.