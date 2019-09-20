CNN Explains How Russia Is Stealing Grain From Ukraine Using Smuggler Cargo Ships In The Most Audacious Way Possible
Russian merchant ships are taking pilfered grain from Ukraine and attempting to cash in.
Russian merchant ships are taking pilfered grain from Ukraine and attempting to cash in.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The soft-spoken Blink 182 drummer gives a tour inside his refuge of comfort from the chaos of celebrity.
Has modern birth control made abortion a thing of the past? That's what lawyers for the state of Mississippi want the U.S. Supreme Court to think.
Jomboy summarizes Josh Naylor's monster game where he became the first player with 8 RBIs in the eighth inning or later and gave his hecklers an earful.
Mariette Pathy Allen's work celebrates a courageous and fiercely loyal community.
Seeking out a surprisingly controversial special.
Russian merchant ships are taking pilfered grain from Ukraine and attempting to cash in.
"I wouldn't be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now," one researcher said.
Report by special inspector general blames Trump and Biden administrations, as well as the Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani.
"Look, this is our last show, but we don't wanna get too emotional and ruin the show by suddenly crying in the monologue. That's Jimmy's territory," Mulaney zinged.
COVID has been running amok in the Chinese capital. What happens there will reverberate around the world.
Jim Bollenbacher, a EMT and paramedic, took to Reddit and answered questions about music festival safety. Here are some things he suggests to do that will help you stay safe.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Seth Meyers couldn't stop laughing at Madison Cawthorn's humilating defeat in his state primary, saying "Next time you get invited to a cocaine orgy, just go!"
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Former president George W. Bush was delivering a speech at his presidential center on Wednesday when he quipped, "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine…"
Separatists in Ukraine are touting a janky-looking improvised jamming gun for defending against drones.
As the Yakuza lose influence, foreign criminals are seizing the reins of the Japanese drug market. One of them spent a year telling VICE how he did it.
Stavros Halkias finds a sub-subcontractor for Amazon and hearing about what he does for his job might make you feel a lot better about your current employment situation.
The United States is facing an industry-wide shortage of baby formula, and poorer families are being hit the hardest.
Federal prosecutors have suffered a string of high-profile losses that point to long-term institutional problems.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Chicago Cubs's Christopher Morel dazzled Wrigley Field on Tuesday night in his first Major League at bat.
Shrinking its massive portfolio of home loans won't make for easy economics or politics.
On top of the existing discounts on hundreds of sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent with this coupon code: hbsale15. Valid May 19 through May 22.
The climactic dance scene in "DIrty Dancing" is dramatically improved with "The Muppets" theme song.
"The receptionist seemed genuinely taken aback when I declined whiskey. It was 11am on a weekday."
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
Josh Kushner has largely stayed under the radar compared to his controversial brother but his ascent to billionaire status is worth a closer look.
How American life was changed by a subsidy that ride-hail companies can no longer afford.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
Scientists have long tried to make sense out of cave lion drawings painted on a cave wall by our ancient ancestors.
Instead of windows, passengers access cameras mounted on the outside of the vehicle using their VR headset.
This compilation of dogs being rescued at the animal shelter will have you crying happy tears of joy.
Apple will reportedly delay its three day in-person work week citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
It's easy to dismiss Bobby McFerrin as a one-hit wonder but his talent knows no bounds, as Todd in the Shadows explains.
When New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) bought "The Starry Night" from a private collector in 1941, the painting was not well known. Since then, it has inspired a wealth of products, including — now — a LEGO set.
"No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively," Swift quipped.
The 65W USB-C port is best-suited for big devices like laptops and tablets, but it also has three more USB ports with 30W output for phones and accessories.
Insulated cups have emerged as a surprising site of self expression.
You had to feel sorry for Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who tied a major-league record for giving up five home runs in the same inning.
There are easy ways to increase our levels of daily gratitude, and good mental and physical health reasons to do so.
"New Girl" found a way to appeal to many different audiences, including superfan Prince, who helped change the trajectory of the show, as Jake Johnson explains to Kelly Clarkson.
The garbage can get very heavy before I take it out.
Digg sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories about sex, love, drugs, crimes and everything in between.
Dream job alert!
He turned 76, released his first work of literary fiction, Liarmouth, and continues to tour the country with his one-man show. What will we ever do without him?
"His 'jokes' tell a different story."