HELLO SON, HELLO DAUGHTER

melmagazine.com
I’m attempting to shotgun milk from a pink baby bottle in the third stage of a 20-leg relay race at Camp No Counselors, a $600 weekend-long, all-inclusive sleepaway camp for adults two hours north of L.A.
TOYING WITH REALITY

messynessychic.com
They came quietly. Massive teddy bears, popping up along Paris’ boulevard des Gobelins to cozy up in a bookshop, or relax en terrasse. Week after week, they seemed to multiply as if by magic, inciting joy and mystery in the otherwise humdrum 13th arrondissement.