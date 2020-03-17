Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

IF A SINGLE DOG DIES WE'RE GOING FULL JOHN WICK

1 digg vitals.lifehacker.com

While it doesn't seem like pets play a role in transmitting COVID-19 between people, a dog in Hong Kong was reported to test positive for it earlier this month. Experts are still puzzling over exactly what this means.

A CHILLING TALE

1 digg nymag.com

Every generation, a crime tells a new story about New York. The murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors in Morningside Park, where she was fatally stabbed in December, is ours. A 13-year-old boy was recently charged with felony murder in the stabbing.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample