Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

GOT LOST IN THE GAME

1 digg theringer.com

20 years ago, Britney Spears did it again with her sophomore album, the final classic of the teen-pop era and a goodbye to the gilded years of the record industry. This is the story of how it was created — and its planetary impact.

THROWN INTO THE DEEP END

1 digg polygon.com

Cameron dropped cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in a giant underwater tank to film sequels to his epic science-fiction film "Avatar" and the shoot looks painful. Here's a short behind-the-scenes look at Disney and 20th Century Studio's big 2021 release.

REALITY CONTINUES TO RUIN OUR LIFE

1 digg polygon.com

Cartoonist Bill Watterson didn't predict the current world when Calvin and Hobbes comic strips ran from 1985 until 1995, but even the final strip makes sense of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample