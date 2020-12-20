Claire Saffitz Makes Croquembouche, The Ultimate Cream Puff Tower
Pastry chef and baker Claire Saffitz makes a cream puff skyscraper from her new cookbook "Dessert Person."
To pee or not to pee, that is the question.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.
How the plastics industry fooled us into thinking we were helping the environment by "recycling" plastic.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
After Smartmatic threatened a lawsuit, Lou Dobbs changed his tune on the company by running a stunning rebuttal of his own claims.
Back in 2016, Vsauce3 host Jake Roper studied how badly hurt someone could get if they got "Home Aloned." The results weren't pretty.
The legendary designer on rejecting violence in games, trying to be a good boss and building Nintendo's Disneyland.
A photographer documents his father's last years with Alzheimer's.
The inventor of Yakity Yak Teeth, Battling Tops, Vac-u-form, KerPlunk and Stompers shares the secrets of his success.
Using rockets and pickup trucks, Chinese officials are seeding clouds and bringing the rain. But do they have other uses in mind?
Because of COVID-19, developers are realizing that incorporating health concerns in a building's design isn't just a luxury — it's a necessity.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
them. is dedicating this series to the spaces taken from us but also those that remain, persisting as best any of us can during these trying times.
Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his wife Karen (Lauren Holt) receive the COVID-19 vaccine live on national television.
The holidays are going to be rough this year. Lean into it with these devastatingly great odes to a blue Christmas.
We picked up a whole new vocabulary this year — some of it words that have been around forever.
In an alternate ending to "Home Alone 2," Kevin McCallister (Melissa Villaseñor) strikes up a friendship with the pigeon lady (Kristen Wiig.)
Saluting an A-plus B-movie star.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
See how two children in the same city experience the inequalities of air pollution.
It's unlikely any of these will arrive by Christmas. That's O.K. Time is a false idea, especially this year.
Americans may be getting a second stimulus payment for Christmas after all, although lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a new multi-billion relief package.
We're all now broadcasting from our bedrooms.
The Washington Post's Michael Andor Brodeur says this is the only way to truly listen to the ubiquitous Christmas song. Please enjoy the Last Christmas (PHON.O's Calm Down Edit).
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K with this HDMI stick, and you won't need a separate remote for volume control.
Toby learns how to protect animals on this farm.
As the White House contended with one outbreak after another, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to conceal some of the cases. He also threatened to fire White House Medical Unit doctors if they helped release info about infections.
The president-elect said he has chosen a team that prioritizes making clean energy jobs and environmental protection a cornerstone of his economic plans.
Turns out not everything was meant to be viewed in 4K, but Wham!'s "Last Christmas" looks exquisite.
How many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you?
In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to probe voter fraud.
The COVID-19 vaccine is here — and so are the wealthy people who want it first.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, and more.
New York City got a foot of snow this week, and one ambitious man took the opportunity to do some sweet tricks off a ramp by having his friends slingshot him.
Jim Carrey's short stint as Joe Biden has come to an end.
The 2004 vote-fraud conspiracy movement never really died. What does that mean for Trump's true believers—and America?
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a Christmas classic, but Clark Griswold should be tried for his many crimes, according to Legal Eagle's Devin Stone.
Ohio juvenile court Judge Timothy Grendell thought coronavirus precautions were overblown, and made sure people knew it. In one case he forbade a mother from getting her children tested for COVID-19. Then, one of them had to go to the emergency room.
Thousands of internal directives and reports reveal how Chinese officials stage-managed what appeared online in the early days of the outbreak.
As the pandemic shutters comedy venues nationwide, female comics are trying out the NSFW subscription site. But can stand-up culture handle the change?
It takes 11 years to grow a tree, and they require repeated shearing.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
2020's best new Star Wars character is this fake one.
United Airlines is working with health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help them contact passengers who might have been exposed to Covid-19 after a man suffered 'a medical emergency' during a flight this week.
How China's actions broke the world's recycling system.