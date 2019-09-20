Chuck Palahniuk Reveals To Joe Rogan The Bizarre Story Behind His Father's Murder
The "Fight Club" author Chuck Palahniuk shares a chilling story about the murder of his father.
Katie Porter used the garage of her Southern California home to make a point about oil and gas leasing in a tense hearing with oil industry leaders.
A look back at the pink mini dress from the '90s Disney television movie and its impact on the millennials who wanted nothing more than a chance to wear it.
This happened in Pennsylvania and it appears the speeding bus was simply too close to the parked Mercedes, who happened to open the door at the worst possible time.
"That monster enslaved me in such a way that I didn't even know I was enslaved."
Vanilla Ice shares behind the scenes stories from the 1991 cult favorite on its 30th anniversary. "If you're ready for a nice cheesy movie, you throw this on."
Dave Grohl gives a delightful retrospective on his career with Desus and Mero that feels like a conversation between friends.
The gun supervisor for the film "Rust," on which a crew member was killed after a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin went off during rehearsal, has no idea where the real bullet came from, she says.
An American Airlines flight attendant was punched twice in the face by a passenger after bumping into him earlier this week, said union officials.
If you want your children to go to bed, you gotta know what grosses them out.
Matthew Purse was one of the most malevolent characters in Washington DC., on Jan. 6. The horrifying extent of his extremism has gone unreported, until now.
Where should we start—the bored facial expressions, the flaccid cinematography, or the complete lack of chemistry between two insanely hot people?
"I wanted to see if one of my pets cared if I cried. Archie did!"
Lately I've been wondering, Is there anyone else out there who's planning on being a forever renter? As it turns out, I am absolutely not alone.
And the kid has, of course, resigned himself to this fate.
This week's characters include a a guy whose wife was paralyzed with the fear of misgendering her transgender server, a guy who might have wished he didn't share his opinion about cover letters and more.
The end of days is teased in the trailer for season 2 of "The Witcher," which will be released on Netflix on December 17.
We're used to 'beep-beep,' but we're getting harsh, staticky noise. It's super-annoying — and safer for us.
If you want to start a novel, your options for an opening line are just this side of infinite. But if you want to start a novel badly, any cartoon beagle can tell you that there's only one choice: "It was a dark and stormy night."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Of course, since this is the internet, in less than one minute somebody drew a penis on it," Colbert quipped.
A dinosaur voiced by Jack Black warns humans they have the choice to prevent themselves from going extinct.
Built in the late 16th century as a hunting lodge, the stunning property is likely to set real estate auction records.
Twitch's rules around sex work and nudity are vague, confusing and often contradictory, leaving many sex workers wondering if they have a place on the platform.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
Mark Zuckerberg likes experiences almost as much as he loves smoking those meats.
The first time Tom Hanks nearly destroyed Connor Ratliff's career was on June 12, 2000.
Mark Zuckerberg wants to be the hero of the metaverse because he knows Facebook is boring.
Former Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron was aghast about the upcoming Tucker Carlson documentary that appears to promulgate conspiracy theories about January 6.
Buying electric is different and comes with its own set of unique problems.
Jon Stewart plays a supercut of politicians decrying picking the winners and losers when we actually do it all the time.
How do I help our family adapt?
The century-old hotel is rumoured to be haunted by an amorous Prohibition-era chambermaid.
An Army Ant Death Spiral is one of the most curious phenomenons in nature where army ants become separated from the group and then walk around circles until they die.
"Dad dos," or "Dadchelor parties" — one last blow out for a father-to-be — are on the up. Are they just an excuse for a bender, or a crucial celebration for the modern, hands-on father?
Olivia Munn stopped by Seth Meyers show to dish about how she's handling being pregnant and a question a friend asked her about John Mulaney.
Twenty-somethings rolling their eyes at the habits of their elders is a longstanding trend, but many employers said there's a new boldness in the way Gen Z dictates taste.
The double-takes from strangers keep me up at night.
A scary moment in Brazil where a child fell into a pool and in the nick of time was saved in extraordinary footage caught on a security camera.
Pumpkin spice everything has been everywhere since — literally — August. Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that it's a staple of autumn in America.
Supply shortages led Apple to miss investors' and analysts' expectations.
This is super satisfying work — on the other hand, we're glad we only have to experience it while watching someone else do it, instead of being there ourselves.
A deep-dive into the current crypto space with a focus on how many coins currently exist.
Which '90s kid thought this one would make a comeback?