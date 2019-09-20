Chrysler Building Steeplejack Records Himself At The Top Of The Spire And The Look Down Is A Doozy
The perfect job for someone who is completely unafraid of vertigo.
The veteran actor is playing a good guy again for once, in Peacock's new medical drama opposite Alec Baldwin.
More houses should come with these things.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's some of the ways to make your homemade sandwiches taste as good as the ones at your local deli.
Postdates is a new "This is a joke... right?" way to collect your belongings without facing your former partner.
"Brand purpose" is meaningless if your business doesn't have purpose first.
Here's the craziest conclusion to a musical chairs game possible in front of an audience of their peers.
While the world is familiar with the food from neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam, Cambodian cuisine is still relatively unknown. Can a sharp-smelling fish change that?
A new trend in taillight design has been identified and I'm here to name it, so hang on.
Stop throwing your food away.
Cochlear implants have revolutionized technology for the hearing-impaired, but not everyone has access to them yet.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid no income taxes for at least two years between 2006 and 2018. And Elon Musk got away with paying federal income taxes in 2018. Here's how rich Americans are able to circumvent federal income taxes.
Justice Stephen Breyer hasn't retired yet. But filling Supreme Court seats is just one battle in a war over the judiciary—one that progressives worry they're losing.
Fernando Tatis Jr. did a little kick mid air to make this electrifying snag.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still want it on our wings though.
"I felt under a great amount of pressure to disclose my symptoms because the press and the tournament did not believe me."
While watching "The Lion King," TikToker @deadboydetective observed that the voice of Scar — Jeremy Irons, — appears to get an assist from another voice actor during the finale of his show-stopping number, "Be Prepared."
The chemical in question would be a nutraceutical for all cellular signs of age.
"Every single Christian of color who is proximate to evangelical spaces gets called everything but a child of God. And that's just part of the work."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Apple founder Steve Wozniak speaks out on the importance of right to repair and how it made a huge difference in his life.
A new breed of hydroponic farm, huge and high-tech, is popping up in indoor spaces all over America, drawing celebrity investors and critics.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
If you thought one person breathing fire was dope, try watching people do it on multiple levels along a staircase.
Would "wax on, wax off" really work in a fight? And just how authentic is the Karate in "The Karate Kid?" We asked a Karate expert.
"I tried to reach for my phone to call 911, but they tackled me, carried me to the car and took me to a group home for people with disabilities."
It probably can't swim, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be super protective of its human.
In 2004, National Spelling Bee contestant Akshay Buddiga fainted onstage — then rebounded into glory and one of the internet's first viral videos.
The former "TRL" host tells VICE why he walked away from the intoxicating pull of the spotlight, and the lessons he's learned since.
This craftsman demonstrates how all rays originating from one focus of an ellipse always pass through the other focus.
For the amateur detectives who are still trying to solve the case, the recent developments are causing consternation.
Too busy during the week to tidy up and then too checked out on the weekends to clean. It feels like an inescapable cycle — but here's my solution.
"Russian Paul" foiled Alexandra Botez before and she was determined to finally take him down.
Celebrating a quarter-century of 3D gaming greatness.
Have you suddenly been put in charge of one of Porsche's most iconic race cars? Here's how to get it up and running without damaging anything.
It's an unusual relationship, but it's not completely unheard of.
For years, the mega corporation has churned out sci-fi — "Electric Dreams," "Upload," "Solos" — that ranges from obnoxious to just plain noxious.
Chicken was Beyond Meat's first product. It stalled. Now, they're trying again.
Elon Musk has made Mars the planet du jour. But what about Venus? Could we make one of the most most hostile planets in the solar system habitable and Earth-like again?
Since I first read Kristen Roupenian's viral story, I've wondered: How did she know about me?
Cities across Europe are working to unwind a focus on the traditional male commuter to more inclusive forms of mobility.
We're used to using mouthwash after we brush our teeth, but apparently some dentists recommend otherwise.
Anything from oatmeal to anchovies to pasta can be considered "hot girl food" on social media. What does that even mean?
Boasting a score of 7.8, Finland was found to be the world's happiest country.