HOW NOT TO WRITE FOR OTHERS
studyhall.xyz

When you buy into the myth of the singular genius, it becomes unseemly that a brilliant writer might need an equal partner in an audio producer to coherently package and adapt their thoughts for a new medium.

Namespaces

