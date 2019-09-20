Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Cyberbullying Scandal In Her First TV Interview Since The Accusations Were Made
In an interview with "TODAY" show co-host Hoda Kotb, Teigen revealed that she was 100 days sober.
A contestant on ITV's "Tipping Point" got an answer so wrong, but it felt so right.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
With median sale prices increasing over the past year, Redfin data shows that the housing market in certain cities is experiencing a "robust recovery."
Jimmy Kimmel put together a compilation of the cringiest protests against masks and vaccination mandates in towns all across the country. And you'll either laugh or fear for the future of the country.
Hyundai wants to use a Black phrase of validation but doesn't quite get how to use it.
This week we've got a dash of fall content, a dollop of spooky season material and a heaping spoonful of memes related to the aging process, just to keep it real.
Ecologists are finding unexpected changes in the delicate ecosystems below Lava Beds National Monument.
Don't get stuck with dreaded mounds of extra Hershey bars this year.
A chance encounter between street busker Stephen Barry and singer and actress Celinde Schoenmaker quickly turned into a performance of a lifetime.
To remember somebody well isn't necessarily to know them, as Laurie Woolever's "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" reveals — one conversation at a time.
The Christopher Nolan film may be 13 years old, but players across the league still identify with its themes — and especially the Joker. Why that character? Why this movie? And how does it all manifest on the field?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The first teaser trailer of "Lightyear" is out, revealing the space ranger being voiced by Chris Evans, instead of Tim Allen. Coming to theaters June 17, 2022.
Both allies and enemies say her time in the Arizona state Legislature showcased a commitment to personal ambition over party loyalty.
Netflix is finally revealing actual footage from the series in this full-length trailer for the show, coming to the streaming service on November 19.
In an interview with the reputable German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, the often-unpredictable actor let slip the words, "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie."
How a Texan's stories teach a nation to be vulnerable.
A couple from Astoria, Oregon experiments to see what happens when a pumpkin gets tossed into a whirlpool.
These steps will help you shave minutes off your best time.
You'll have to travel to a storage facility in Willowbrook, Illinois to touch the forbidden cube.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
What was this guy thinking?
"I am too amused to do anything about it," "The Office" star admitted.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
Gordon Ramsay takes this TikToker's grilled cheese critique in stride.
The third season of Netflix's "You" transports its serial killing antiheroes, Joe and Love, to Madre Linda, a boring suburb of San Francisco, where pristinely manicured lawns, shiny SUVs and gossipy neighbors abound.
Running in the rain, long days at the beach, intense sessions on the bike — these earbuds will stand up just fine. Even better, they're on sale for just $89.
Kirsten Songer, a Hooters server from South Carolina, went viral after sharing how much she makes in tips.
U.S. federal investigators today raided the Florida offices of PAX Technology, a Chinese provider of point-of-sale devices used by millions of businesses and retailers globally.
"Dune" is at top of mind with the surprisingly well-reviewed movie in theaters. This fan-made shirt is subtle enough that it doesn't strongly stand out, but other fans should easily be able to zero in on it.
Here's how tourists are being criminally overcharged for a highway sticker at the Czech border.
Millions of years of coevolution have given the insects a bag of tricks to escape their predators — from signal-jamming and decoys to acoustic camouflage
The "Shaun of the Dead" director's new film, "Last Night In Soho," is one of his most ambitious to date.
That's bound to break or damage something.
The brand new Oura Ring 3 is adding a slew of new health features.
The prosthetics industry and military have a long history that doesn't serve most people with limb difference. It's time for a justice-oriented approach.
Would you eat anything that swam in the most polluted river in the world? This YouTuber takes the plunge.
Black farmers in Detroit have turned blighted properties into vital food sources. Now, a new land fund is opening the door to official ownership.
If you had invested $10,000 with Tesla 10 years ago, your stake would be massive. Here's how much you'd make.
The former lovebirds had their first in-person reunion in 20 years and they reflected on a few memorable moments from their past. It was, er, interesting.
Three seasons in, what do we really know about her?
Frank Herbert's novel drew from Islam to critique the idea of the messianic Western man. Does the movie?
This might be the most beautiful thing we've seen in awhile.
Whether you're hitting the slopes or catch a charlie horse while hiking, having this compact massager with up to 150 minutes of battery life is a game changer.
"Dune" is officially getting a sequel.
Back in 2017, the late, great Norm Macdonald surprised Jimmy Fallon with an unpublished book he was writing that was filled with subtle zingers.
They liked the movie so much, they saw it twice (at the same time).