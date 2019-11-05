Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Take A Lie Detector Test And It's As 'TMI' As Can Be
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
"Many car accidents are caused by drivers not being able to see hazards due to blind spots. My prototype is designed to get rid of those blind spots by displaying an image of the area behind them onto the spot. I used a small projector as the displaying device and a webcam as the recording device."
Here's your daily dose of the good part of the internet.
The barrier between 2D and 3D and between real and painted in "The Bigger Picture" is almost impossible to discern.
In amongst the thousands of long-distance runners at Sunday's marathon were a few brave sprinters.
His shout-out at the end is hilarious, made even more so by the host's reaction.
A shell shiner and some factory workers were left with nothing as Rosie edged them all out.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Every time we think we have a grasp of how big the universe is and the planets and stars in it are, we get a reminder like this.
How has the agency built such a big online following? Because it offers escapism at a time of towering property prices.
Here's your daily dose of the good part of the internet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
Researchers have found a woman with a rare genetic mutation that has protected her from dementia even though her brain has developed major neurological features of the disease.
ClassPass customers say they're inundated with emails from gyms and studios, and there's no good way to make them stop.
The ethical thing to do if you need to cancel a crowd-funded wedding would probably be to return people's money — not buy a blowout vacation.
You should probably read this.
Alcohol breath tests, a linchpin of the criminal justice system, are often unreliable, a Times investigation found.
The sound effects make it all the creepier.
They hit the sweet spot between entertainment and education: I watch them because they delight me and because they help me decide what to cook for dinner.
A hundred years ago, the Palmer Raids imperiled thousands of immigrants. Then a wily official got in the way.
Read more in less time with SumizeIt! This book summary service condenses books from all sorts of genres into easily digestible text or audio summaries. Get a lifetime subscription for 80 percent off at just $19.
There is no right place to commit an act of theft, but we're going to say a church is probably one of the top five places you absolutely should not.
"It's bound to happen sooner or later."
In amongst the thousands of long-distance runners at Sunday's marathon were a few brave sprinters.
Exploring the Olympic Peninsula while pregnant meant rethinking the way I traveled — and how I viewed my body.
The departure of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from the Star Wars universe reveals the anxiety now underlying the ultimate movie franchise.
Does he not know about Reese's, or…?
Most of the United States went from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time this past weekend, which means that my Sunday morning consisted of walking around the house adjusting the times on the clocks in the house. This is normally a chore that takes just a few minutes. Until I got to the alarm clock.
Indigenous people and illegal miners are engaged in a fight that may help decide the future of the planet.
Your Macallan 12 can come with you in style.
This is a good reminder that you should always, always watch where you're going when you're taking pictures.
40 years ago, a gang of Klansmen and Nazis murdered five communists in broad daylight. America has never been the same.
Sleep experts address and debunk myths such as "Your brain and body will adapt to less sleep" and whether or not you should stay in bed when you can't fall asleep.
When researchers reanalyzed the gold-standard data set of the early universe, they concluded that the cosmos must be "closed," or curled up like a ball. Most others remain unconvinced.
Ecologists, sociologists and cardiologists are all fretting over your lonely Seamless order.
It's always good for the turkeys to get a win with Thanksgiving right around the corner.
How the two words are interpreted will affect whether some lawful permanent residents are eligible for cancellation of removal.
The knife that everyone's eyeing at the auction is "the most awesome knife in the world," as Anthony Bourdain once said of Bob Kramer's craft.
PARKOUR!
This well-reviewed Q70-series Samsung 4K set is currently being sold for less than $1,200. Featuring quantum dot display tech, a native 2160p resolution, HDR10+ support and Alexa compatibility, this television is a great value.
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft is just the second ever to venture beyond the boundary that separates us from the rest of the galaxy — and it's giving humans new insight into some of the big mysteries of our solar system.
The barrier between 2D and 3D and between real and painted in "The Bigger Picture" is almost impossible to discern.
As consumers, we all have "secret scores": hidden ratings that determine how long each of us waits on hold when calling a business, whether we can return items at a store, and what type of service we receive. A low score sends you to the back of the queue; high scores get you elite treatment.
Most of these games either significantly advanced the art and craft of game design in the past 10 years, or innovated in the specific context of their genre.
We know the Earth spins on its axis once every 24 hours. Well, every 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds, to be exact. But how does that compare to the rest of the planets and dwarf planets (hey, Pluto) in the Solar System?
With its cheap geothermal energy and low crime rate, Iceland has become the world's leading miner of digital currency. Then the crypto-crooks showed up.
In a country with nearly 100 murders a day, its president has vowed to tackle the social roots of crime, but change is slow to come.
If these accusations are found by a jury to be true, or even approximately true, then it will immediately go straight to the Hall of Fame level of Largest Frauds of All Time.
8, more or less: the number of years since his last serious stint running. That's where he started training for this marathon.
You might want to rethink keeping "proficient in Excel" in your resume after this.
"Remembering that much dialogue was torture."
Despite prediabetes, a mouth full of cavities, a swelling gut and a decline in health, soda addicts can't stop chugging the sweet stuff.
"It was time to shift our flock of 150 ewes and lambs into another paddock, the grass was eaten down and a storm was on it's way. Doing this on foot with the working dog is a 30-minute job. Using a spanner to rattle on the gate, 20 seconds and the sheep are running from everywhere. Job was done in a minute."
How far could a person see from the top of Mt. Everest? The answer: 336 km, which is like seeing Calgary from Edmonton, which is definitely impressive. But crazily enough, that is not the furthest sightline on Earth.
The United States is the only developed nation without a comprehensive consumer data protection law. Why?
Feeling stressed at work? Here, have some Xanax. Having trouble sleeping? Take a Valium. It's all fun and games until somebody gets addicted.
To all those guilty dogs out there, this dog has got you all beaten.