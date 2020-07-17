Chris Wallace Fact Checks Donald Trump To His Face Over Joe Biden's Position On Defunding The Police
"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace shot down President Trump's claims in an interview airing on Sunday.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
"Hawking products?!" the CNN anchor exclaimed. "Resolute desk! This is what he's resolute about."
We often associate nuclear bombs with destruction, but in cases when other firefighting methods have failed, they can be deployed to extinguish gas well fires, as seen here.
V1 Analytics put together an animated map showing the highest trending Google searches for each state in America over a 10 year period.
"The Dark Knight" was the first Hollywood film to shoot with IMAX cameras and pushed Christopher Nolan out of his comfort zone. Patrick Willems explains how this, in essence, enhanced his filmmaking prowess.
This extra really gives it her all as a dead body.
Over the past 14 years, Martin Guth has built a monopoly of some of the world's rarest birds. Will his secretive organization ultimately help more parrots in the wild, as he says — or push them closer to extinction?
The fascinating history of the Kola Superdeep Borehole, the deepest humans got to digging into Earth's crust.
Liam Thompson teaches his labradoodle a new trick that might tug at your heartstrings.
For years the writer and activist has maintained that she was sexually assaulted by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons. She is one of the main subjects of HBO Max's recently released documentary "On The Record" and recently spoke to The Cut.
An interview with @ArmasUpdates, the Twitter stan account, famously blocked by Ana De Armas and the official "Knives Out" account, is part fan account, part activist account and part comedy account.
To promote his new album, Tree had the genius idea to stage a fake live video of him attempting to break the world record with this monster of a scooter.
The patterns from hundreds of thousands of survey respondents reflect partisanship, peer pressure and the footprint of the coronavirus itself.
At least 200 cases have been solved thanks to tips from viewers of the original series, from IDing found skeletons to exposing hoaxes.
The King Of Random demonstrate the chemistry behind making DIY whipped foam with a few easy to find ingredients.
Straight male readers, stop whatever you're doing right now: it's probably gay.
Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14. Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested and driving off.
This girl from Brighton learned never to leave her valuables unattended in this hilarious heist from the sky. She fortunately was able to chase down this winged thief and retrieve her purse.
Ever lose a ball or a frisbee on someone's roof and it felt like it was gone forever? This legend took matters into his own hands to free them.
Thirty-three years ago, "Jaws: The Revenge" effectively harpooned the beloved shark franchise. Here's what happened.
A defense against COVID-19 could be ready in less than two years. If so, here's a speculative look of how it might go down, based on discussions with vaccinologists, physicians, and public health experts.
This Casio fx-85GT PLUS seems to have a recurring glitch when making these calculations.
A state-by-state guide to the trending cocktails during the month of May, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Why you should probably read opinion pieces supporting the tech giants with skepticism.
"Have the courage to say this to my face, coward."
Ever since Thomas Malthus got it started in 1798, people have been warning that population growth would lead to famine and environmental destruction. But now a new study forecasts new threats to the economic and social order caused by precipitous population decline.
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
The summer before I turned 40 — with my fertility ebbing, as everyone with a vested interest in such things felt the need to remind me — I decided to set sail on the biggest adventure of my life.
When we put out a call for stories about life with student loans, we received nearly 700 emails in response.
Christopher Lutter-Gardella built this extraordinary dancing bear puppet and the kids in Powderhorn Park, in South Minneapolis, couldn't be more happy.
This dad wagered his kids that if they made this shot they could stay up another half-hour. Here's how they did.
As shooting slowly resumes, your porn is about to look a lot different
It's nearly impossible to escape alive from a torpedoed submarine, but John Capes on the HMS Perseus pulled off the ultimate Houdini act.
This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
American Compass founder Oren Cass on why conservatives need to challenge free-market economic orthodoxy.
A hotel guest in Girdwood, Alaska was shocked to see a black bear moseying around inside.
New satellite measurements are offering valuable tools to study the tectonic rift in one of the most geologically unique spots on the planet.
Patricia Crowther's ex-husband coded her cave maps into one of the first hit adventure games in the 1970s, and she had no idea.
We're glad that no harm befell the people in the car, but we hope that the truck driver is okay.
In the fall of 1966, billionaire Doris Duke killed a close confidant in tony Newport, Rhode Island. Local police ruled the incident "an unfortunate accident." Half a century later, compelling evidence suggests that the mercurial, vindictive tobacco heiress got away with murder.
Menstruating is painful, expensive, and... unnecessary?
Here's an extremely satisfying backyard experiment with 25,000 matchsticks and a cardboard UFO.
To stop hate, we have to understand it.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
Coming down off that "Animal Crossing" high? Give your Switch something else to do with Nintendo's next big release.
Mark Sagum plays the most iconic guitar introductions from popular music over the last 60 years.
Jeanna Triplicata wasn't a thrill-seeker, but she decided to try something daring after graduating high school: going skydiving for the first time.
Adam Neely does a deep-dive on the surprisingly complicated backstory of this immensely popular Brazilian song.
