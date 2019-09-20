Chris Hemsworth On Performing Death-Defying Stunts For His New Documentary Show 'Limitless'
From climbing skyscrapers to swimming in the arctic, "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" sees the actor achieve feats that would probably kill a normal human.
From climbing skyscrapers to swimming in the arctic, "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" sees the actor achieve feats that would probably kill a normal human.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
From climbing skyscrapers to swimming in the arctic, "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" sees the actor achieve feats that would probably kill a normal human.
"While researching a book on kindness, I found that being kind enhances the mood of not just the receiver — but the giver, too."
Earlier in 2022, a YouTuber went out to The Bahamas to meet SBF, see what his life was like and understand his path of effective altruism.
"I visited Tuscan pizzeria La Fenice to see if this was genius or a crime against two great culinary traditions."
Why are men's hair products not easier to find? When 80% of men are using them, pomades and creams should be everywhere.
Wake up every morning to something different and exciting in your cup.
Three football players on the university team — D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr and Devin Chandler — were killed in the attack.
Ever wanted to find out where your family is really from? This popular DNA test can help you learn more about your ancestors, and connect with long-lost cousins for just $59.
Stallone recounted the time he was unfortunately asked to leave the "The Godfather" set and why he never got a big superhero role.
From the US to Japan and beyond, here are some of the world's most hectic airports.
Using five decades of data across 13 countries, ESPN traced the top goal scorers for each nation and look at the up-and-coming stars.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The cost of Eli Lilly's insulin has increased by thousands in recent years, but a few fake tweets cut an estimated $15 billion out of the company's market cap.
See fees & features side-by-side. Money.com did the work so you don't have to.
Watch the trailer for "Shaq," a documentary that dives deep into the world of Shaquille O'Neal and reveals the processes, family members and decisions they took that made him one of the world's greatest basketball players.
Semaglutide, sold as Wegovy and Ozempic, seems to be changing people's tastes, making them dislike favorite foods, and making them fuller faster.
Oligarchs, private-equity moguls and petro states took over the sport — and the world.
What a way to start the day.
If you live in a country where democracy is still intact: don't wait.
Less than a week after the Astros won the World Series in six games, FTX declared bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried's net worth plummeted from $32 billion to essentially zero.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
One exceptionally skilled student in an economics class did some editing work on their professor's recorded lecture, and the result is… well, you'll have to judge it for yourself.
Police in Charlottesville, Virginia, confirmed that an individual was in custody for the suspected killing of three football players on the University of Virginia campus.
This is just a two-day sale, and it's a better price than you'll see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
A documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed director and father of actor Robert Downey Jr., will release on Netflix, on December 2, and is directed by Chris Smith.
This week, a horse named after a racist practice, a boss who won't stop tickling an employee's hand and asking a friend with benefits for a professional reference.
Here's how FTX Crypto Exchange went bankrupt, misused billions of customer funds and what is likely to happen next.
The community feedback process is an inconvenient annoyance that brings out the worst in people. It is also at the heart of why U.S. cities can't build new housing or transportation.
An American undergoes a gruelling apprenticeship to a Japanese master.
The Q goes nuts with this unique bicycle modification.
"The highs are really high and the lows are really, really low."
The happiness we seek can require investing earlier than we think — and may help us align our expectations and reality at the end of life.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN's Chloe Melas why he decided to give American legend Dolly Parton a $100 million charitable reward.
"I never imagined in a million years that my old school tiger dad, who could never admit any wrong, would agree to discuss our feelings with a complete stranger in family therapy."
Amazon's wildly popular HDMI streaming stick is only $25 right now, and it's a great way to watch your favorite movies and shows in 4K.
Here's everything you need to know about how Fabergé eggs became a global phenomenon.
Traveling with a mix of people can lead to tension. Here's how to defuse a tough situation.
As the G20 gathers in Indonesia this week, there is no global consensus on the conflict.
Oliver came out the gate swinging and took shots at Britain's Royal Family and its new leader King Charles.
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
Corruption, human rights and worker abuses, the most expensive beer in the world… It's not a great list!
Minnesota Vikings's wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a spectacular catch en route to his team's comeback win against the Buffalo Bills.
The conservative movement's decades-long pursuit of the judiciary is now paying off.
Silicon Valley billionaires have taken up the ideas of William MacAskill, the leading voice of longtermism. But they will not solve humanity's problems.
The entire point of "Fool Us" is to figure out the tricks, and Dani DaOrtiz did one so well it baffled the two hosts. Utterly speechless.
It's a hard job, but someone has to do it.
We think about this video at least once a day, rent free in our heads. The entire red and pink suit, just burn it.