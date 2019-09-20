This Is How Liam Hemsworth Got His Brother Chris Cast As Thor In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Chris Hemsworth had once unsuccessfully auditioned for Thor, but here's how things changed years later when his brother Liam entered the picture.
Chris Hemsworth had once unsuccessfully auditioned for Thor, but here's how things changed years later when his brother Liam entered the picture.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Why is there a piece of Russia sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland?
Cecelia Lewis was asked to apply for a Georgia school district's first-ever administrator job devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion. A group of parents — coached by local and national anti-CRT groups — had other plans.
Chimichurri is a condiment that has the potential to elevate your dishes to the next level. Here's how to get the blueprint right, so you can modify it to your heart's content.
A school in southeastern Massachusetts latches onto a novel program that uses canines to sniff out COVID on surfaces. The idea is to help protect kids from the virus and keep the school open.
Julien and Kiersten Saunders wanted more control over their time and their money. Now they want you to follow their lead.
Austin Butler, the star of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, explains to Jimmy Fallon how the King of Rock and Roll's voice evolved.
"Grannies in their 80s come every year, so if they can be at Bonnaroo, I can be at Bonnaroo."
Who says you have to shell out the big bucks? Here's where you can eat exquisite food on a budget.
After leaving a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, Tom Hanks blew up at an overly enthusiastic fan after they nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson.
The articles were removed after an investigation identified fabricated sources in stories by a breaking news reporter.
Keith Johnson, an American citizen, has filed a lawsuit saying Elon's companies racketeered to exaggerate Dogecoin prices.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Chris Hemsworth had once unsuccessfully auditioned for Thor, but here's how things changed years later when his brother Liam entered the picture.
In 2018, one man dared to pose a question about absent fathers that rocked the internet. (He was joking.)
Kevin Bacon remembered his most disastrous audition with the bouncer from "Studio 54" during a memorable interview on "Hot Ones."
The seller calls the custom bubble car a total death trap but says the brakes have been "gone through" so at least they won't kill you.
"It's a new form of imagination," says one account operator.
When it comes to smartphones in 2022, which one is the best? Mrwhosetheboss and Marques Brownlee take the Android and iPhone head to head.
"It's a cutthroat business. I had to get out," said Ryan Gosling about his career as a child dancer. A performance of his from 1992 recently resurfaced, and it looks like he was destined to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film "Barbie" all along.
Harassed across the internet for more than a decade, a group of women found each other — and their alleged tormentor.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Co-creator of the iPhone and iPod Tony Fadell reveals how long it took Apple to finally pull the plug on removing the iPhone's headphone input — and why they thought about doing it to the iPod too.
Mark Barnes has a complicated, and cozy, relationship with both the gun industry and the federal bureau that regulates it.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Fresh off his first Emmy and finally back helming the galaxy's biggest sci-fi franchise, Ewan McGregor is embracing life's second act.
The film is based Joyce Carol Oates's novel about Marilyn Monroe's public and personal life, is directed by Andrew Dominik and stars Ana de Armas as Monroe.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
From top of the world rooftop bars, to subterranean cocktail dens, here are 25 worthy locations for a big night out.
Bill Clinton told James Corden what needed to be done to convince lawmakers to pass gun reform legislation.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
How are these graphics from a game put out in 2015 still so good?
In physics, experiments to answer the big questions can take decades to run — and might not produce any findings at all.
Here's a comprehensive breakdown of how 500 years ago Rome experienced one of the most brutal sieges in history.
The transition to a new data system creates huge gaps in national crime stats sure to be exploited by politicians in this election year.
As one Athletic staff member told Defector succinctly, "This makes no sense."
""You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don't like it, you can come and get me," Colbert sniped.
Fuel is getting extremely expensive, and the pollution from gas-powered equipment is pretty rough. Save 19% off this battery-powered mower, and ditch the old way.
Caught between rocketing inflation and a cratering crypto market, many stick with Bitcoin.
Bentley the St. Bernard walked into a Dollar Store and created adorable chaos for the workers who were trying to close up.
It offers 179 square feet of space.
With online use ever-increasing, so is the rise of ghosting - when friends decide to disappear into the social ether.
Jomboy summarizes the ugly scene in the White Sox dugout between Lance Lynn and
A cadre of ocean carriers are charging exorbitant, potentially illegal, fees on shipping containers stuck because of congestion at ports. Sellers of furniture, coconut water, even kids' potties say the fees are inflating costs.
This week we've also got people at the Phoebe Bridgers show and "Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress."
If you've ever ridden a subway or surfed the web, you've run into Corporate Memphis. And as is the case with most terrible things, Mark Zuckerberg is at fault.
As a still of Ryan Gosling as Ken causes people to question the Barbie character's sexuality, James Greig explains why the doll has always been a bit fruity.
"When I talk to you, I want you to feel comfortable, and like you are being invited home."