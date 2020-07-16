CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Explodes At Trump Over 'Bullsh*t' Goya Photo-Op 'In The Middle Of A Pandemic'
"Hawking products?!" the CNN anchor exclaimed. "Resolute desk! This is what he's resolute about."
This eleven-month-old pitbull mix is more shark than dog.
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
If Bill and Ted were pro-mask crusaders, they'd be a lot like these cheerful dudes.
Eric D'Alessandro has a hilarious ode to the types of people who complain about masks.
At some point, her Reaganite optimism slowly hardened into something better described as a form of apocalyptic pessimism.
With the immense amount of species we have yet to discover and thanks to the advancements of modern sea exploration, we're able to find more and more weird creatures lurking in the depths of our waters.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
Experts claim wedding crashing isn't as popular as the movie makes it seem, but maybe that's because the good ones never get caught
The early 2010s prompted a Silicon Valley love affair with the media — glowing profiles of startups and founders were the norm. Now, a group of disgruntled VCs claims the media is out to get them. What happened?
Anthony Consiglio was shocked to witness water seeping into the Lincoln Tunnel on Tuesday as he was trying to get home to New Jersey.
"It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
The moon, which sure seems pretty old, is actually much younger than we thought. Here's the true age of the moon.
"If you're looking for me to take a short survey, I can tell you I don't have time," he says in the Academy Award-winner's trademark parlance.
Can the hottest boomtown off the coasts survive a recession — and a COVID surge?
Young heirs are abandoning the family homes of their forebears.
Sarah Cooper re-upped her masterful Donald Trump lip-synch bit by taking aim at his long-winded Rose Garden briefing on Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Dodgers played in nine World Series. They won one. Two years later they were gone.
"Earthquakes happen, people die," said a former conspiracy theorist. "There isn't always a nefarious plot behind it."
An analysis of leaked law enforcement documents reveals an obsession with "antifa" despite evidence of threats of violence to police and protesters.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
Using data from a WHO Situations Report, the data viz team at Global Stats put together this timelapse of the coronavirus pandemic growing dramatically worse from January to June.
In the before times, learning to ride a unicycle seemed like something we'd never get around to. But now? Look out, world!
Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee gives a tour inside the NBA's bubble campus at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
A basic-income program in Stockton, California, is moving into its final stretch, and requests for advice from programs in development in other cities are flooding in.
A Star Wars super fan meticulously put together a Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon piece-by-piece.
Journalists bear a lot of responsibility for the rise of the toxic celebrity chef. But they're still in a state of denial.
In a pandemic that forces us to stay home, bingeing on doom-and-gloom news feels irresistible. These health experts offer ways to break the habit.
How a family argument between two brothers led to the biggest rivalry in the sports industry.
There was always a logical explanation for why cases rose through the end of June while deaths did not.
This year, the families achieved what seemed impossible: they signed a purchase agreement with their landlord and are creating a tenant-run co-op.
After winning his first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to have a straightforward summer. But when a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game's brightest star began to find his voice — and prove that he's as adroit off the field as he is on it.
In the face of social and professional pressure, many young South Koreans are simply opting out — and the economy is adapting to them.
We're glad no accidents occurred, but this is no way to drive.
Or at least that it would benefit from some.
Bourdain's incendiary industry tell-all was at once a colossal act of mythmaking and one of self-flagellation. Twenty years after its publication, and more than two years after his death, it feels just as urgent today as it did upon its release.
As COVID-19 numbers have gone more and more off the charts these days, so, um, have the charts themselves.
The sprawling conspiracy theory has mutated across borders.
Tianwen-1 will attempt to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the Red Planet, a historically difficult destination.
Planes still crash pretty often. Here are the procedures in the event of an accident to deal with the fall out.
Here's how it feels to have the most education and still get paid way less than all of your friends.
Despite the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses still found a way to make bank.
In "Project Power," a pill can either grant you superpowers or have more deadlier consequences. The sci-fi action film streams on Netflix on August 14.
Elon Musk's Twitter account has seemingly been compromised by a hacker intent on using it to run a bitcoin scam. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also had his account seemingly accessed by the same scammer, who posted a similar message with an identical bitcoin wallet address.
Car theft turns into child's play with a tool as sneaky as this.
When the flying of the drone is every bit as exhilarating as the drifting itself.
From Anz to Yaya Bey, these under-the-radar releases deserve more love than they got.
For the world's best-known corporate-management consultants, helping tackle the pandemic has been a bonanza. It's not clear what the government has gotten in return.
