Watch A 85-Year-Old Building In China 'Walk' To Its New Location
A 5-story building was relocated to a new location in Shanghai using mobile support that acted robotic legs
Pete Buttigieg had no trouble with a pro-Trump heckler who interrupted his remarks.
If you want to stay safe while visiting a national park, here are the tips you should follow.
KJ Brooks didn't hold back during a meeting of Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks had previously joined in protests to remove police Chief Rick Smith for his handling of protests against police brutality.
An extraordinary performance of every song on "Dark Side Of The Moon" in one take.
Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher have a frosty relationship in the new season of Netflix's "The Crown."
Eat your heart out, Pee-wee Herman.
Despite the danger, a certain kind of American is still traveling internationally, to countries like Mexico, Croatia and Turkey — and they're not sorry.
First, put on your fanciest clothes. And at 1:15 am, consider heading down to Deck D.
A stunned motorist caught a bobcat and groundhog confrontation in their front yard.
The receptionist of Hell is trying to determine whether an anti-masker is a genuinely an evil individual.
Who's kinkier? Dems or Republicans?
This week, we've got "I find it odd, if not curious," the moon is wet, pandemic depression colliding with seasonal depression and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.
Dakota the coyote is so happy to get a pumpkin for Halloween.
The magnetic North Pole has left Canada, passed the geographic pole and is now heading towards Siberia.
Police in Chongqing, south-western China, detained the man on drug charges after his benevolence caused traffic chaos.
From snakes that eat their prey alive to primates that inject their peers with flesh-rotting venom, these are the scariest deeds committed by critters.
McDonald's is finally bringing the McRib back to menus across the US, after years of demands from desperate super-fans of the sandwich.
Someone built a miniature wooden replica of the Great Wall of China and set off an epic marble run on it.
Distributing the first wave of doses will be a massive undertaking.
Don't let your feet wander too close to the drain.
For the journalists at MSNBC who were out in the field or in the studio trying to process everything for the public in real time, much of what they heard and saw on Election Day 2016 remains vivid.
"The office has never been about being productive. It's about coming together and learning about yourself and others."
The "Peep Show" star makes a shrewdly humorous observation that everyone seems to have to signal to others that they've missed a train.
Led by Maria Bakalova's star turn as Borat's daughter Tutar, the franchise that sparked a million wife jokes reveals a surprising feminist streak — and atones for the original.
Abigail is delighted to see a tortoise on the move.
This squirrel politely waits for a treat outside this Portland man's house everyday.
The longer we can prevent infections, the better prepared we will be to treat them.
Here are the "kids movies" that absolutely petrified us as kids.
We proudly present to you the next American Ninja Warrior.
This is less funny than deeply unsettling.
MASS Design Group architect Jeffrey Mansfield recently won a $50,000 Disability Futures Fellowship to develop an archive of Deaf spaces. Here's why that's important for both the Deaf community and the built environment more broadly.
The Hacksmith pays tribute to Nicolas Cage's notoriously en flambé action hero.
It's election night 2020. Who do you turn to? We asked three experts for their thoughts.
The performance of Carolina Eyck here is both captivating to watch and to listen to.
To researchers' surprise, Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko has ice that's fluffier than freshly fallen snow.
Is there any way of concluding they're his nipples? Could those bolts, in fact, be nuts?
The elephants at Oregon Zoo seemed to enjoy squashing and feasting on 1,200 pounds worth of pumpkin.
Good news: "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you make the generational jump.
"The vast majority of Americans are going to have a completely uneventful voting experience."
"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together," Kardashian tweeted. "Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."
The science behind why driving a Go-kart at 40 miles per hour feels drastically different than driving an SUV at the same speed.
After being offered a prestigious international literary residency, Nkiacha Atemnkeng was excited for his first visit to the US — until he turned up at the embassy for his interview.
The pen is mightier than the orchestra.
State unemployment agencies are discovering errors in payments affecting hundreds of thousands of jobless Americans. Even when the agencies made the original error, they're taking aggressive steps to get the money back.
An enormous coral reef has been found at the northern tip of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the first such discovery in 120 years, scientists say.
Animals keep evolving into a crab-like-shape. What is it about a crab's form that makes it so evolutionarily successful?
He can't keep six feet away from his best friend.
Precise, transparent data is crucial in the fight against a pandemic — yet through a combination of ineptness and active manipulation, the government has depleted and corrupted the key statistics that public health officials rely on to protect us.
To mark the 20th anniversary of "Stankonia," we're counting down the top songs in André 3000 and Big Boi's shared catalog.
Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel checks presidential scenes from movies and television including "Frost/Nixon," "Lincoln," "Pearl Harbor," and "Vice" for their accuracy and authenticity.
The Cobalt-60 Accident of Ciudad Juarez is the story of how a stupid human mistake ended up contaminating almost an entire country.