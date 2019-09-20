Chill Harder Than You've Ever Chilled Before With This Live Cover Of 'Aquatic Ambience' From 'Donkey Kong Country'
An extraordianry live synthesizer arrangement of the chillest song from the Super Nintendo classic game.
An extraordianry live synthesizer arrangement of the chillest song from the Super Nintendo classic game.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
There have been quite a few impressive stunts filmed for the Batman movies. Here's how they pulled off the most gravity defying scenes with the Batmobile.
The first two years of life are a time of astonishing brain growth. What happens when all that development happens during a pandemic?
An extraordianry live synthesizer arrangement of the chillest song from the Super Nintendo classic game.
Before Deelilah Contreras' partner Xavier went to prison in 2016, she thought that everyone who was locked up deserved to be behind bars.
Regular meth users say online platforms have fundamentally changed the experience of using, worsening parts of an already blazing global meth addiction problem.
A cool history of the unsung tool that proved decisive in World War II.
From children's medleys to funeral mixes, no shared playlist is safe from Pesukone and its labelmates.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Additional footage emerged of the ambush on the Russian tank column just outside Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv.
I believe in God, Jesus Christ and the plan of salvation. I believe that God wants us to be proud of our bodies and comfortable with sexuality.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The VFX team of "Dune" were inspired by this pretty gross video inside the throat of a famous beatboxer.
Is the time-traveling sci-fi adventure featuring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner And Zoe Saldana any good?
CNN's Daniel Dale explains how viral videos with fake captions are being used to spread disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.
Based on trails, safety and resources, here are the best cities to walk your dog in.
This week's characters also include a very predictable opinion column, a woman who doesn't have a firm grasp on the meaning of the word "consequences" and someone who is very wrong about cats.
Gene King was reporting on another story about a dangerous street when a separate crash occurred in the middle of his report.
Some ex-prosecutors call on DoJ to accelerate investigation after House panel's allegations Trump broke laws to overturn election.
If you don't know how to ski, hire an instructor — not your significant other. It might just save your relationship.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
FOX 11's Stu Mundel couldn't believe cops ran right by this suspect as he watched him hide behind a car. The moment occurs around 3 minutes into the video.
The curious inset door on the back of some tractor trailers has puzzled drivers who've spent many years driving behind trucks. Here's what trucking companies say this door is used for.
This iconic album cover has become even more iconic with these three goofballs.
On reimagining our 30s.
Muscovites have fascinatingly varied perspectives on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
With millions getting their information about the war from the platform, the administration wants to get its message to top content creators.
Three kids from Tulsa wrote about how fleeting life is — and then turned it into a breezy pop smash whose deeper meanings the world has long ignored.
In just two minutes, you can can have a delightful silky smooth homemade ice cream.
carwow reviews all the different obstacles a Tesla will brake for. Will it brake for an animal?
The actor's new TV series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is one of his most personal projects yet. He discusses getting older, his family history of dementia, and why Oscars don't help your career.
YouTuber Scambaiter uses a scammer's refund form to scare the bejesus out of him by using his own personal information.
Ewan McGregor reveals that he sometimes uses his formidable Obi-Wan Kenobi beard to his advantage.
Russia doesn't wage war elegantly.
Don't make the mistake of asking for these dishes in Italy. They might not let you come back.
From pork chops to kale chips to doughnuts, here are five great recipes for the latest go-to home kitchen appliance.
The lamb was born in a set of triplets on February 22, 2022 — and it's the second lamb with five legs born at Whitehouse Farm Centre in the United Kingdom.
Former US Ambassador-at-large for War Crime Issues David Scheffer reveals how long it'll take Vladimir Putin to be indicted on war crimes charges, because he could stop the atrocities in Ukraine or punish those committing them but isn't doing either.
Drew Gooden discovered that the most popular "good" acting compilations on YouTube tend to feature stars screaming at the camera. It might be a good time to rethink what we consider a good acting performance.
Scenes from a global pandemic pastime.
Yovanovitch told Stephen Colbert she couldn't say what it said on TV because she's a dlplomat.
The secrecy around the Scheherazade has piqued the interest of Italian officials.
Parenting advice on easy kid tantrums, mental health issues and bad smells at school.
Pat Sajak really didn't care for this "Wheel Of Fortune" contestant's story about his toe.
Andrew Callaghan tracked down the truckers protesting vaccine mandates and it might be the clearest window into the worldview of the protesters.
While it's obviously a bit silly, this unique desk decoration still gives you all of the calming benefits of a regular zen garden.