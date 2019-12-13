Chicago Salt Truck Hits Ice And Skids Into Lake Michigan
Fortunately, nobody was injured except for this salt truck.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
We suspect some serious fowl play.
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
The console itself looks far more like a PC than we've seen from previous Xbox consoles, and Microsoft's trailer provides a brief glimpse at the new design.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
Yap is pretty simple. It's a six-person chat room, where every message you post erases the one you posted before it.
Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday, and come after weeks of damaging testimony against Trump.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
Within the next 200 years, scientists believe all of the country's ice giants could disappear. Local geologists and activists hope to change that — starting with a plaque.
A 50-inch TV for $300 comes with some trade-offs.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
Why some scientists believe the secret to performance enhancement might lie in your next trip to the toilet. (Yes, really.)
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.
Law enforcement has long used DNA testing in police investigations, and consumer genetics testing companies also sell your data to third parties like pharmaceutical companies.
The comedian explains how he looks at abstract art and how he contextualizes it at the Modern Museum of Art.
In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
In 2004, an article questioned the lyrics of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." We've been arguing about it ever since.
In the NulledCast hackers livestream the harassment of Ring camera owners after accessing their devices. Hundreds of people can listen.
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
Here are our picks for the characters who will stick with us from this decade.
Get another glimpse of 10 of the historic New York City buildings and cultural institutions lost to demolition in the past decade.
The prime minister addressed the nation, saying Brexit was now the "irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people."
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
The 2010s were a decade of extreme retail innovation. Instagrammy direct-to-consumer companies sprang up seemingly overnight; hulking businesses like Amazon permeated what felt like every aspect of our shopping lives and iconic brands died.
We all have big dreams. Let's not shatter his.
To solve the problem of Japan's aging workforce, tech companies have developed exoskeletons that help older workers continue to do heavy manual labour.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
"Dude," I said, catching myself, "we've somehow gotten really old and grumpy."
The Brazil nut tree plays a critical role in the global climate and weather across South America. Deforestation is putting it all at risk.
How the correspondence between Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Hardwick gave rise to a scandal about the ethics of turning life into art.
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
Poor indoor air quality causes serious health issues. Things can be improved with determination to sniff out the cause of the problem — and some pricey hardware.
It seemed possible that as millennials grew older, at least some would return to a more traditional religious life. But there's mounting evidence that today's younger generations may be leaving religion for good.
$8.41. That was how much 83-year-old Uri Rafaeli, a retired engineer, in Michigan underpaid his property taxes by in 2014. That was all it took for him to lose his house.
Furry influencers on TikTok are bringing the long-misunderstood subculture to a whole new generation.
The work was discovered by a gardener, who at first mistook it for trash.
It's believed to be the first time an autonomous freight vehicle has made a cross-country trip, let alone a commercial delivery.
A professor and novelist turns to online dating algorithms for romantic reassurance and finds the peculiar beauty of uncertainty instead.
What is the best Adam Sandler movie? From "Happy Gilmore" to "Uncut Gems," "The Wedding Singer" to "Punch-Drunk Love," the definition of what a good Sandler movie is can be tricky to nail down. We rewatched them all to offer our ranking.
