THE EMPIRE STRUCK BACK

1 digg io9.gizmodo.com

The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

1 digg medium.com

In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.

THE DUDS AND THE UNCUT GEMS

2 diggs vulture.com

What is the best Adam Sandler movie? From "Happy Gilmore" to "Uncut Gems," "The Wedding Singer" to "Punch-Drunk Love," the definition of what a good Sandler movie is can be tricky to nail down. We rewatched them all to offer our ranking.