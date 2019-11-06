Cher Gives An Honest Appraisal Of 22 Of Her Famous Looks From 1965 Until Now
Cher has been a bit of chameleon in the 50+ years she's been in show business. In an interview with Vogue, she reviews her previous looks.
Cher has been a bit of chameleon in the 50+ years she's been in show business. In an interview with Vogue, she reviews her previous looks.
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
In amongst the thousands of long-distance runners at Sunday's marathon were a few brave sprinters.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
How could the videographer have known how iconic this would seem here in 2019? Thank you, sir.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A giant swimming pool is the best place on Earth for simulating weightlessness.
Winner: Democratic enthusiasm. Loser: Donald Trump.
When New Zealand politician Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled during her zero carbon bill speech, she continued on and snuck in the perfect response.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Shia LaBeouf was put on the hot seat during "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen Show" but he managed to give crowd pleasing responses.
Much of the existing research around psychedelics and mental health focuses on treating PTSD, depression, and addiction. This is a new frontier.
Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving test car that struck and killed a pedestrian last year wasn't programmed to recognize and react to jaywalkers, according to documents released by US safety investigators.
A YouTuber challenges Harvard students to answer some basic trivia questions to win an iPhone 11, but some had a very rough time.
A single screengrab — and a lack of Facebook reactions — were the likely giveaways.
To ban political ads outright, though, is to declare the problem insoluble — a fatalism the tech companies should reject.
Children's minds really are a sponge.
A fisherman, a flash of gold and a really big secret.
Juli Briskman, a Democrat, beat the Republican incumbent for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Get the relaxing, rejuvenating benefits of the Gravity Blanket on the go with this travel-optimized edition! Sleep better while in transit and relax easy. Save 32 percent off the Gravity Travel Blanket when you buy for $125 today.
A black cat ran onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Its appearance on TV has led to quite a stir from other cats who were watching.
This adversarial design could be printed on a shirt to fool object recognition algorithms.
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
Nobody should have a billion dollars, and those who do are something other than fully human.
The goal is to turn a phrase like "Western civilization" into code for "white culture" to glorify patriarchy and undercut cultural progressivism.
Can't believe he's giving these out for free.
Aged 17, Miché Solomon discovered she had two mothers — one real, one false.
Pockets of resistance to the events are cropping up across the country as mass shootings become more frequent and more deadly.
Your Macallan 12 can come with you in style.
Cher has been a bit of chameleon in the 50+ years she's been in show business. In an interview with Vogue, she reviews her previous looks.
Officials at USAID warned that favoring Christian groups in Iraq could be unconstitutional and inflame religious tensions. When one colleague lost her job, they said she had been "Penced."
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Recently, a federal recommendation called US-caught shark a "sustainable food choice." Not everyone agrees.
"I think Louis took the bike because we've been looking on Amazon recently trying to find a bike similar that he would like from Santa."
With over 3 million home cleaning reviews left, Handy can get your living space in ship shape. Before your roommate dynamic implodes, download the app and connect with a cleaner today.
Yelp launched 15 years ago in October, and for most of its existence it's been in an epic battle with Google. Here's why its CEO keeps fighting and keeps focusing on trust.
Hekili Holland from Yorktown, Virginia loves to root for his cheerleader daughter in the stands.
For 47 cents, the College Board will sell an individual's information, allowing schools to market themselves more broadly. This encourages an increase in applications, which can lead to higher rejection rates.
An exodus of grocery stores is turning rural towns into food deserts. But some are fighting back by opening their own local markets.
Came for the view. Squealed in joy for the slide.
Thanks to parents' donations, some public schools can afford shiny extras like coding classes, camping trips and classroom iPads.
"I don't know what you're talking about, human. There's nothing in my mouth."
The acclaimed actor had a disastrous experience on his very first movie.
They're held for days or weeks in rooms without mattresses and sometimes toilets. The state can't stop it.
In the 1970s, American yards were around 11,000 square feet. Now the size has shrunk to around 9,000. Here's the reason why.
With a Democratic governor in office, the party was in full control of Virginia state government for the first time in a generation.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
Beshear's defeat of the incumbent Bevin is a huge win for Democrats in a very conservative state.
For many first- and second-generation Asian Americans, boba tea is far more than just a drink.
The look on his face says it all.
Many of the Trump team's chief arguments are undercut in two documents.
In a time of great wealth inequality, Jean-Jacques Rousseau's famous words have resonance for a new era.
Barstool Sports had voted Manitowoc as the worst city in Wisconsin. Wisconsin native and comedian Charlie Berens had many choice words for that.
But how's that working for us now?
The major American parties have ceded unprecedented power to primary voters. It's a radical experiment — and it's failing.
We all really need to work on our trivia.