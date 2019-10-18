Chefs Make Four Levels Of Mashed Potatoes: Amateur To Food Scientist
The science of potatoes in their finest form.
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
He was supposed to place the roofing sheets on the roof he was repairing. Unfortunately for him, he placed them on a wrong angle. Fortunately for us, the whole debacle was captured.
Traffic in Los Angeles gets stuck in gridlock for miles as people travel in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Juno the dog won't give this egg back.
Michael Prichinello breaks down the "John Wick" star's motorcycle collection.
Like it or hate it, the sheer size of the Tesla Cybertruck is undeniable.
For most of history, they marked sovereignty or self-determination. Now their purpose seems to have changed.
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
Who among us?
When violence is directed at those Trump's supporters hate and fear, they see such excesses not as crimes, but as virtues.
Since January, ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university in Farmington Hills set up by ICE to lure in students.
"I didn't know I was sad, but it turns out I was."
Why faceless wooden dolls work best to get kids out of their shells.
If you had to assemble a crew of film astronauts to usher you safely to the moon and back to Earth, who would you pick to accompany you on this mission?
Spooky stories to pass down to your kids so that they don't become total monsters.
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
The neuroscience of gratitude and how to cultivate it through journals, letters, visits and experiential consumption.
There is little question among psychologists about the benefits of early detection of autism. Yet many children still slip through the cracks.
Looking for something on-brand to watch this Thanksgiving? These are all available to stream right now.
Saying this gender reveal party took a turn would be a gross understatement.
Existing laws don't guarantee that whistleblowers will be protected when they expose wrongdoing.
Good Thanksgiving music on YouTube? Get ready for cheesy children's songs about devouring turkey flesh and a flock of angry, horny kids rapping.
Feroza Aziz was blocked after she shared a video of a "makeup tutorial" in which she discussed the China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her storied film career over the past 40+ years.
A team of cheeky lads attempt to get free booze in the States.
Delving into the mystery of the horse in the hayloft.
Black Friday is increasingly just an umbrella term for any kind of shopping in late autumn that entails some semblance of getting a deal.
Dashcam footage captured from the March 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami demonstrates the scale of the disaster.
Stop defending "you guys," y'all. A sociolinguistics professor believes we're at an inflection point.
"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist is speaking out about domestic violence after what she describes as months of domestic abuse.
David Hayter revealed footage of a 2003 test clip of a failed "Watchmen" movie featuring actor Iain Glen as Nite Owl.
Talk about a roller coaster ride.
Flat-Earth theorists often have explanations for how a disk-shaped planet would function. The problem is that a flat Earth wouldn't work.
Four years ago, Ben Willingdorf built a gigantic Olaf snowman that was taller than his house, and the video is still amazing to watch now.
As the legendary actor returns to Star Wars, he talks about his masculine and feminine sides, the legacy of Lando, and how after 82 years he's never lost his style.
Apple's Maps and Weather apps now display Crimea as a Russian territory when viewed from within the country.
From dead bodies in the security line to a cobra in a Pringles can, you wouldn't believe the crazy things that happen at America's busiest airport of origin.
If you're getting started on your holiday shopping this weekend, here's a tip: ask yourself whether what you're giving the recipient will make work for them.
Three women recall Sondland made unwanted sexual contact in business settings. All recall professional retaliation after they rejected him. Sondland denies the allegations.
We now have a refined estimate for the mass of the neutrino, the most abundant massive particle in the universe.
Turn your back on no one. Trust no one. Especially people whom you think are your friends.
From the proliferation of CBD stores and products, you'd think CBD is legal. It's not: the FDA sent a bunch of warning letters today to companies selling CBD products.
For the first time, scientists recorded a cardiogram from the largest animal that has ever lived.
Pet at your own peril.
Why is it so difficult to get a new pair of glasses or contacts in this country? It's easier pretty much everywhere else.
Running for the most powerful office in the world is going to cost you.
And all I got was an empty cardboard box.