What A Lifelong Jeep Owner Thinks Of The Toyota Land Cruiser After Buying One Sight Unseen And Completing A 2,000 Mile Road Trip
CRUISIN' USA
jalopnik.com

I've loved Jeeps since I was a kid. I studied engineering just so I could help design the new Jeep Wrangler, and I currently own enough Jeeps to where the city I live in is complaining. I'd never owned a Toyota until a few months back, when a reader offered to sell me her 100 Series Land Cruiser. I bought it. Here's what I think of the legendary off-road vehicle after driving it across the country.

