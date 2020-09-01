Chef Makes Three Chocolate Cakes, With A Varying List Of Ingredients
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou experimented with a variety of ingredients and compared three different chocolate cake recipes with over 20 ingredients: from minimal to maximal.
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
The Kremlin's foes have a much higher chance of succumbing to rare poisons than the general population. Why? Who poisoned Alexei Navalny? And what does it mean for Russia?
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
Alexis Gay channels the feelings of every New Yorker that ends up moving to the city by the bay.
Tenants on rent strike in Bushwick have made an interesting discovery: their landlord might owe them thousands of dollars in back rent and rent-stabilized leases.
Technology gave us the dream of a cocooned future. Now we're living it.
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.
Video of an alleged gang rape in Egypt was so widely shared that it had a name: "The Fairmont Incident." So why wasn't anyone charged?
Building an equitable restaurant — a place where all workers are paid fairly, have benefits and can work in an anti-discriminatory environment — is going to take a near-total undoing of the way most restaurants are run.
Cone Mills' White Oak Plant might be dead, but its iconic looms are in use some 800 miles away.
Two neighboring restaurants, Aunt Carrie's and Iggy's, are famous for their clam cakes. But who makes the best Rhode Island summer delicacy?
Year-over-year median prices of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments across the top five rental markets went down, while median prices in smaller cities went up.
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Despite what cable news is saying every day, a mass migration to the suburbs isn't happening.
For its non-Black, liberal fans, basketball exists in a sort of triple consciousness.
The tire ripped apart, the rim is intact and the water tank has some serious cracks after this experiment.
A new book argues that the threat of secession has never left American politics.
The TraffickingHub campaign has convinced millions of people that one of the largest porn platforms needs to go.
Ed Pratt attempts to trek the Mukur Road in Kazakhstan, one of the most remote roads in the world, with lack of access to supplies or food.
What's between my sheets? Spaghetti sauce, Ruffles crumbs and bits of everything bagel. Welcome to my trash kingdom.
Drew Gooden explains why the laugh track is going out of style with the changing attitudes of TV watchers.
Starting today, September 1, "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" players will be able to deck out their island homes with official Joe Biden yard signs as part of the campaign's broader initiative to organize voters online this fall.
As headlines trumpet the alleged exodus of New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple, comedian Ronnie Lordi made a supercut of Leonardo DiCaprio movies to explain why he ain't leaving.
The backlash to Tyra Banks' iconic reality show is growing louder — but don't confuse criticism for cancellation.
Police brutality is everywhere in America, chronicled extensively through smartphone footage. The Verge decided to talk to the people behind the films, to better understand this summer of protest.
A decade ago, the star's music was ubiquitous. Today, it's niche. How did a genre defined by popularity become unpopular?
Yes, but it's risky to procrastinate.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
"I had been photographing my own cats in this '80s Olan Mills style for years. I began to offer pet portraits on my unique backdrops and sets in my DTLA studio, and the rest is history!"
Exclusive new emissions analysis shows how much more dangerous SUVs are for the climate than smaller vehicles and how they have become part of our lives.
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
I knew when I took this job it would come with online and offline slings and arrows.
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo's platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.
Current and former workers at Carta, a hot Silicon Valley fintech company, said they were belittled, excluded and punished if they spoke up.
Initially created for use during World War I, tear gas eventually made its way into the hands of US police. Now, the chemical gas is widely used on protestors and demonstrators — despite now being banned for use in modern warfare.
Trump's first international trip was supposed to cast him as an independent leader who rewrote the diplomacy rulebook. Instead he wound up looking like a Saudi lapdog.
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
While SpaceX didn't pull off a doubleheader Sunday launch like it planned, the company still managed a rare feat.
Silfra, in Þingvellir, Iceland, is where the Eurasian and North American continental plates meet. Technically you're diving between two continents, but reality isn't always that clear cut.
