Cheeky Magpie Hilariously Grabs An Unsuspecting Cat's Tail
This magpie sneakily snagged this oblivious cat's tail.
We sincerely hope that the injuries from the incident were minimal.
From "Seinfeld" to "Game of Thrones," here are the most popular TV shows from 1986 to 2019, based on audience reports, one week of reported statistics for downloaded copies (pirated), one week of streaming services viewership.
The can opener strikes back.
A Youtuber with a very refined sense of taste sees if there's a difference between the cheapest bottled water on the market and the champagne of bottled water.
A YouTuber challenged himself to create the new Tesla truck in Blender and pulls it off with hilarious results.
What's the longest non-stop commercial flight you can subject yourself to?
A shadowy hacker claimed to have the financier's sex tapes. Two top lawyers wondered: What would the men in those videos pay to keep them secret?
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
In 1997, the former Soviet leader needed money, and Pizza Hut needed a spokesman. Greatness ensued.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Black Friday proper is done but there are still tons of bargains available today, and we're on the lookout for the best ones.
Lilly Singh is tremendously successful and talented — why is her talk show so awful?
The long, sordid history of New York's Penn Station shows how progressives have made it too hard for the government to do big things—and why, believe it or not, Robert Caro is to blame.
A YouTuber tests whether old motor oil performs as well as new motor oil.
Back in the 1990s, portable devices had easily replaceable batteries. Why don't contemporary phone companies have this anymore?
Surrounded by laundry and clutter, stylish women are dismantling Insta-perfection one selfie at a time.
A bus passenger passing by the London Bridge caught the aftermath of the attack and filmed the bystanders helping get the knife away from the man.
Comprehensive plans are great, but small, low-budget changes can make a big difference, too
Tiki has avoided any serious reckoning over its imagery or the commandeering of objects and symbols from other cultures. It certainly hasn't included voices of Pacific Islanders.
E.T. fans were excited for Henry Thomas to reprise his role as Elliot in the new Xfinity ad, but there were many other special things hidden in this ad.
For most people, it's the click that brings a package to their door. But a look at Baltimore shows how Amazon may now reach into Americans' daily existence in more ways than any corporation in history.
Why do Apple products always seem exorbitantly priced? There's a reason for that.
Joe Pesci, who is partly responsible for the founding of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is dropping an album two days after the release of "The Irishman" that comes from a career-long association with music.
YouTube personality Brad Leone discusses the most overrated Thanksgiving food and gets visibly clammy from the hot wings.
Beware of the man who comes at you with a football.
Harris is the only 2020 Democrat who has fallen hard out of the top tier of candidates. She has proved to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions.
Legislative paralysis gripped Capitol Hill well before impeachment started.
Scientists have discovered the black hole LB-1, so massive that it shouldn't exist.
Who among us?
Officials at the Indian Council of Medical Research have completed clinical testing of a new male contraceptive, a nonsurgical vasectomy called RISUG.
You don't want to fall out of a window, but if you had to, how far could you fall and still survive?
Entrepreneur Sarah Kauss built a thriving $100 million business — but she never imagined the hell she'd find on the other side.
The mayor of Charleston, W.Va., wanted her city to be more welcoming to all faiths and people, so she changed an annual celebration to the "Winter Parade." It didn't last long.
Back in 1992, 12-year-old Severn Suzuki attended the UN Earth Summit and spoke of the need to save our planet.
A glamorous socialite, fashion columnist, pianist and mother before the war, she became the only woman to head an underground resistance network against the Nazi Occupation in France.
The can opener strikes back.
Details were unclear. The declaration came on an unannounced trip as the president seeks to highlight a record of achievement while he campaigns for re-election.
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
In hardluck Youngstown, Ohio a reporter covers one last big story for his hometown newspaper.
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
Amid a lot of great causes and a few places where your money won't make it where you want it to, here are some good places to give.
Multiple worlds, armored bears, dust, daemons. "His Dark Materials" can be pretty confusing. We're here to open up the alethiometer and answer questions about what the crap is going on.
The science of potatoes in their finest form.
Since January, ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university in Farmington Hills set up by ICE to lure in students.
Why faceless wooden dolls work best to get kids out of their shells.
"I didn't know I was sad, but it turns out I was."