Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

DON'T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY

In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors are recalling some of the outdated, erroneous or bizarre things they learned during their time in primary and secondary schools and many of the responses are astonishing. (And boy, do we feel bad for the kids who were taught how to use AOL.)

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x