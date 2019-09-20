Cheeky Lad Catches A Fish In The Most Polluted River In The World And Convinces A Fish And Chips Shop To Cook It For Him
Would you eat anything that swam in the most polluted river in the world? This YouTuber takes the plunge.
Would you eat anything that swam in the most polluted river in the world? This YouTuber takes the plunge.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Netflix is finally revealing actual footage from the series in this full-length trailer for the show, coming to the streaming service on November 19th.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"I am too amused to do anything about it," "The Office" star admitted.
What was this guy thinking?
The brand new Oura Ring 3 is adding a slew of new health features.
U.S. federal investigators today raided the Florida offices of PAX Technology, a Chinese provider of point-of-sale devices used by millions of businesses and retailers globally.
Here's how tourists are being criminally overcharged for a highway sticker at the Czech border.
The "Shaun of the Dead" director's new film, "Last Night In Soho," is one of his most ambitious to date.
The prosthetics industry and military have a long history that doesn't serve most people with limb difference. It's time for a justice-oriented approach.
Kirsten Songer, a Hooters server from South Carolina, went viral after sharing how much she makes in tips.
Black farmers in Detroit have turned blighted properties into vital food sources. Now, a new land fund is opening the door to official ownership.
If you had invested $10,000 with Tesla 10 years ago, your stake would be worth $1.8 million now.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
That's bound to break or damage something.
Three seasons in, what do we really know about her?
Would you eat anything that swam in the most polluted river in the world? This YouTuber takes the plunge.
Frank Herbert's novel drew from Islam to critique the idea of the messianic Western man. Does the movie?
Whether you're hitting the slopes or catch a charlie horse while hiking, having this compact massager with up to 150 minutes of battery life is a game changer.
Gordon Ramsay takes this TikToker's grilled cheese critique in stride.
"Dune" is officially getting a sequel.
Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz has announced that Stan Bowman, the general manager and president of hockey operations, has "stepped aside."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The former lovebirds had their first in-person reunion in 20 years and they reflected on a few memorable moments from their past. It was, er, interesting.
At fourteen, Ron Bishop helped convict three innocent boys of murder. They've all lived with the consequences.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
This might be the most beautiful thing we've seen in awhile.
From teen country tracks to synth-pop anthems and rare covers, a comprehensive assessment of her one-of-a-kind songbook through the "Folklore" and "Evermore" era.
Running in the rain, long days at the beach, intense sessions on the bike — these earbuds will stand up just fine. Even better, they're on sale for just $89.
Back in 2017, the late, great Norm Macdonald surprised Jimmy Fallon with an unpublished book he was writing that was filled with subtle zingers.
Gus Johnson issued an ill-recieved public apology on Twitter, which Abelina Sabrina Rios said was 'misleading'.
"Dune" is at top of mind with the surprisingly well-reviewed movie in theaters. This fan-made shirt is subtle enough that it doesn't strongly stand out, but other fans should easily be able to zero in on it.
They liked the movie so much, they saw it twice (at the same time).
In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors are recalling some of the outdated, erroneous or bizarre things they learned during their time in primary and secondary schools and many of the responses are astonishing. (And boy, do we feel bad for the kids who were taught how to use AOL.)
Footage captured above Russia, from 2017, shows one aircraft zip underneath another carrier, leaving behind a thick and visible trail.
Follow these simple guidelines to ensure your costume doesn't miss the mark. Or just go as a ghost.
Across the country, almost three percent of workers have quit their jobs in August.
Somewhere Jordan Peele is proud of this performance by Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach to "I Got 5 On It."
Controller lag, framerate troubles, and bad button layouts plague Switch Online's Expansion Pack.
Americans are angry, but what are they doing with their outrage?
Take a journey inside this forced perspective fantasy world on this artist's tablet.
The former president seems almost tragically fixated on the idea that poetry, podcasting and TV programming can heal our national wounds.
Beijing has been on icy terms with Wikipedia for years. Now the battle is heating up.
Scientists discovered how to make a knife that is three times sharper than stainless steel.
Musk infamously paid $0 in federal income taxes in 2018.
The former princess said she was "thankful" after giving up her royal status to marry her commoner boyfriend.
Radio host Mike Graham was interviewing Cameron Ford, a spokesperson for the climate change activist group Insulate Britain and attempted to nail him on hypocrisy but realized he made a goof.
Biggest risk might be to Bond's sexual partners: 27.1% of them died shortly after sex.
A source with knowledge of the set says that the revolver that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had been used hours ago by crew members for live ammunition target practice.