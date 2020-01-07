Two Guys Try Their Luck Staying At The Cheapest Airbnb In New York City
For $30 a night, it's not as horrible as you'd imagine.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
The Daily Show unearthed an interesting clip of Donald Trump saying President Obama would start a war with Iran.
Red skies, brown smoke, and scorched earth have become the new normal in Australia, as the country faces one of the biggest climate catastrophes it's ever seen.
A slow boat across the Atlantic plus a scenic train home to Vancouver add up to a hugely enjoyable three-week trip.
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Bushfire maps of Australia keep going viral — but think twice before you hit share.
I first got suspicious about fake couples when a number of matches began claiming their mysterious girlfriends were out of town or unavailable.
Utqiagvik, Alaska is the northernmost city in the United States and requires planes to ship in foods that the lower 48 take for granted.
Your pet clearly ages faster than you do, but new research is giving us a much clearer idea of just how old your dog really might be.
Rumors about fake films can reveal a lot about the fans who believe them.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.
The indoor ski park Big Snow is improbable and unnatural, but it's trying to hook new customers in an infamously rich, white sport.
Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls.
Why spend $150 on Apple's AirPods when you can get a comparable pair of wireless headphones for a third of that? The PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones are 59 percent off $149 now at just $59.99.
A network of amateur programmers is transforming the illness with a DIY app.
Someone in the galaxy far, far away looked at a man named Sheev Palpatine and, in their best Lando Calrissian impression, went, "Hello, what have we here?"
Craig Turner creates a very effective method to keeping the neighborhood cats from snacking on baby birds.
Due to the demands of industrial farming, only a handful of apple varieties make it to stores, and even of those, only the most uniform specimens sit on the shelves. But there are still oddballs out there.
Her startling 1994 memoir, "Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America," won praise for opening a dialogue about clinical depression.
You know how sometimes things can be funny and frightening at the same time? This is what this is.
Uncanny silicone masks used to be a Hollywood plot device. Now they're in the real world — and they're fooling a whole lot of people.
The Nikon P900 Coolpix Camera is known for its zooming capacity, but this is still astonishing.
Long before GPS, drivers still wanted tech that could simplify the navigation process.
Drawings, found in the hundreds, every page hand-bound, every artwork a labour of love. Why was it found in a dumpster in Springfield, Missouri, by a teenager who pulled it out in 1970? For decades, the only clue to its origins was a water mark: "Missouri State 'Lunatic Asylum' No. 3."
As SpaceX completes another Starlink launch, scientists warn of a dystopian night sky.
Sensor image quality has advanced so much over the last few years that phone manufacturers are boasting photographs that rival those from larger.
A traditional bonfire lighting in Badia Prataglia, Italy for the Festa dei fochi made an eye-popping eruption back in September and is going viral now. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt by the blast.
Get this guy some wigs and you literally would not be able to tell the difference — which, uh, is a little bit concerning.
Boutique brands like Rachelle Hruska MacPherson's Lingua Franca place themselves in the lineage of businesses with a higher purpose.
The visibility level over the bushfires is nil as illustrated from the cockpit of this Australian air force transport aircraft.
Giant blobs nestled deep in the Earth may influence everything from the structure of island chains to mass-extinction events.
Impossible Foods' newest offering is pork. I tried it out at Kumi, a Japanese restaurant in the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.
The speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut is 55 miles per hour and definitely not what this guy is doing here.
Toss a coin to your pitcher, O streaming giant of plenty…
One firm promised to "use every tool and take every advantage available in order to change reality according to our client's wishes." Huh?
The extraordinary story of the legendary beauty Lizzie Siddal is both surprising and tragic, and led to a strange myth that persists today.
The long arm of authoritarian China reached into my 7-year-old's bedroom in Beijing this month. To be specific, the world globe by his bedside became the latest target in the People's Republic of China's war on words.
Twitch streamer Tomatoanus is one of the fastest Fallout speedrunners out there, and now we really understand why.
The planet is part of a multi-planet system around TOI 700, a small, cool M-dwarf star about 100 light-years from Earth. The planet is known as TOI 700 d, one of three orbiting the star. It's at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star's habitable zone.
In materials science, 2-D is the new 3-D.
Apparently, this is sort of dangerous and you shouldn't attempt to catch the axe if it fails to hit your target.
Astronomers have found huge reservoirs of gas capable of growing supermassive black holes in young galaxies.
Remote work allows people to work from wherever they call home. We ranked the best cities for remote workers based on five factors.
The second unit director for "The Rise of Skywalker," Victoria Mahoney, opens up about bringing the Force from secretive sound stage to screen.
Short answer: flossing doesn't prevent all oral health issues, but, done correctly, it does prevent some crucial ones.
"Damage to the Kawasaki included a snapped-off rear wheel, wrecked cage, broken suspension mounts."