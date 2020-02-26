The Woman Who Went Viral For Crushing Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Performs On 'Ellen'
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
The wheels of fortune go round and round, round and round, round and round.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
We will never be able to look at the character Qui-Gon Jinn the same way again.
When I got word that Amazon was expanding the concept, I knew what I had to do. I had to steal from its newest product line, one that's much harder to carefully track with a mix of RGB and infrared sensors: produce. Could I pilfer some plums? Wrangle some watermelon? Bag a banana?
Don Norman wrote the book on complex design systems. He's as mystified by recycling as the rest of us.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
Efforts to reduce the amount of food in landfills produce a lot of pretty infographics but very little change to a deeply flawed food system.
What's the weirdest thing you learned this week? Your answer is about to get a lot weirder.
A forgotten passageway used by prime ministers and political luminaries – and closed up by Victorian labourers – has been uncovered in Parliament.
An asteroid has apparently been caught in our planet's gravity.
The airline announced it is introducing an Economy Skynest, which transforms seats into beds.
"What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?" was more "Punk'd" than porn, but it still got people talking.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.
Human eyesight is degrading right before our eyes, and the problem is growing.
Kaia Rolle was arrested after kicking a teacher. She can be heard pleading with the officer for a "second chance" in the video.
Meet Leo Reilly, the eldest son of John C. Reilly, who looks and dresses like an otherworldly, Gen Z Freddie Mercury.
A band of Reddit users is hijacking stocks and defying even the coronavirus sell-off.
ABC 13 TV reporter Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowy conditions in North Carolina and accidentally switched on Facebook Live filters right as he went live.
Menhaz Zaman was always a good boy: obedient, respectful and studious. Or that's what everyone thought, until one night last summer.
Who says you need rocket fuel to launch a rocket?
A Walmart cashier talks about managing work and multiple health problems while trying to get around without a car.
On August 31st, 2019, the 'Conception' left Santa Barbara, California, for a diving trip. Six months later, authorities are still trying to determine how it became one of the deadliest maritime disasters in US history.
Alpinists are intimately familiar with death and grief. A therapist thinks he can address the unique needs of these élite athletes.
The Action Lab explains the science of what would happen to the planet if a tiny black hole was dropped onto it.
Nonsurgical cosmetic methods, like nose and face shapers, are all over social media as users chase the perfect selfie — but these rituals are nothing new.
Firemen's coats in 19th-century Japan were reversible — one side was plain and the other side (worn on the inside while tackling blazes) was decorated with rich and symbolic imagery.
The degree of trust and rapport between the elephant and the worker is heartwarming.
As Lawrence Ray, the ex-felon who had moved into a Sarah Lawrence dorm and drew his daughter's friends under his control, faces trial for sex trafficking, extortion, and forced labor, two parents wonder if they'll finally reunite with their children.
How a pioneering American CBD entrepreneur got himself into — and out of — a Burmese prison.
Of all the cars which should have their doors shut, ambulances are probably first on the list.
The Democratic presidential contenders debated Tuesday in South Carolina in the final faceoff before both that state's primary Saturday and Super Tuesday in one week, as Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner at this early stage in the 2020 nominating contest.
It's loud, but Feltham's residents are more annoyed by the planespotters who storm their town than the aircraft themselves.
What does every program on the Adobe periodic table do? You might be familiar with Photoshop but the software company produces numerous other programs — here is a nifty explainer of every one.
"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson has said that Apple won't let bad guys in films use iPhones. Fine — except that it's a revelation that could potentially spoil many movie twists.
Thirteen years later, what happened at Gawker isn't going away.
We never knew that one sunflower head was made up of so many small individual flowers.
It was the warm and effusive GOAT who stole the show. Jordan talked affectionately about Bryant in a way we'd never heard him speak of his peers, coaches, or former teammates.
An Australian streamer on vacation in Tokyo unknowingly helps squash a tense situation.
Google's black box algorithm controls which political emails land in your main inbox. For 2020 presidential candidates, the differences are stark.
Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game.
One of the world's oldest artworks has been discovered inside a working Indonesian mine. How has it survived this long?
Imagine yourself as a modern-day alligator in central Florida, where 12 acres of wild land is sacrificed to development every hour. This is a story about what happens when the South's creatures no longer have room to move — and about a project aimed at preserving the few corridors that connect what remains of the wild land.
"Alive From New York" knows exactly what you want, and it doesn't hold back.
If you had your money on the dunk of the year coming out of the Mid-Eastern Conference by way of North Carolina A&T, come collect your winnings.