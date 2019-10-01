Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'A MUCH BIGGER CASE THAN PEOPLE REALIZE'

nytimes.com

Fentanyl is quickly becoming America’s deadliest drug. But law enforcement couldn’t trace it to its source — until one teenager overdosed in North Dakota.

WATCHES WE DIGG | SPONSORED

1 digg
Vincero Watches is changing the game with watches that look good, last a lifetime, and don’t break the bank. No matter your style or budget, Vincero has a watch for every look, occasion, and price point. Shop Now.
'SOMETHING IN MY BRAIN GOT TURNED OFF'

2 diggs npr.org

New research shows that psilocybin might be an effective treatment for diseases such as depression and addiction. While the work is still in its early stages, there are signs that psilocybin might help addicts shake the habit by causing the brain to talk with itself in different ways.

STRANGER TIDES

2 diggs messynessychic.com

Every seven years, it emerged from the mist. The isle of "Hy-Brasil," aka the ancient Irish Atlantis bound to the whims of the sea, revered by locals as the home of their pagan gods, or else, as the outpost of a lone magician and his castle - the rumor mill never stopped churning