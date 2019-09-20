Charlie Day Will Never Forget What This Fan Asked Him In An Airport
Charlie Day tells Seth Meyers about an unusual question that a fan asked him in an airport.
Charlie Day tells Seth Meyers about an unusual question that a fan asked him in an airport.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Charlie Day tells Seth Meyers about an unusual question that a fan asked him in an airport.
Here's what the science shows so far about whether the BA.2 virus is more transmissible and how it holds up against available vaccines.
"Napoleon Dynamite" became the hardest film in Netflix's history to recommend to people. Here's why it's arguably the most divisive film ever made.
This is apparently not a joke. When casting the voice of the little wooden boy for this new 3D CG animated version of "Pinocchio," someone honestly said let's hire The Weasel.
Data visualization artist Erin Davis mapped out where the residents of each state in the US come from.
Skarsgård plays Clark Olofsson, the notorious Swedish "celebrity gangster" in a new Netflix crime-drama "Clark."
The death of Rusty 'n' Edie's BBS paved the way for the internet we know today.
Feel the secondhand shame as you look at the Amazon founder's latest toy.
A family in New Zealand got more than they bargained for after they set up a GoPro in hopes of recording the rare kea, which then snatched it and flew off.
WWF's entry into the cryptocurrency space raises a number of questions, including: "Why?" and, "Aren't animals definitionally non-fungible?"
As people turn to digital spaces for sexual fulfillment, it's clear we need to identify abusive behaviors no matter who or what is on the receiving end.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The California rockers debut "Black Summer," from their upcoming record "Unlimited Love," which will release on April 1, 2022.
The show can't keep up with today's evolving sexual landscape.
Someone pushed David Attenborough into a patch of teddy bear cholla cactus while in Arizona. And maybe we should be more careful with one of the world's most fragile treasures.
Internal messages WIRED has viewed shed new light on the operators of one of the world's biggest botnets.
Pamela Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for trying to register despite a felony conviction but officials admitted making a series of mistakes.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
Wolverhampton head coach Bruno Lage was awarded the English Premier League Manager or the month award for January 2022. He made sure everyone on his staff knew it was more of a team award than a personal one.
Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance was crushed by Antarctic ice in 1915. Now, a team of researchers is heading to the Weddell Sea where it went down.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Arrow Linen Supply Company cleans 400,000 pounds of dirty restaurant laundry every week. Here's the process that goes into that.
Roland Emmerich takes us on his personal space odyssey through disaster to get "Moonfall" into theaters, complete with NASA cooperating on a conspiracy theorist's daydream.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
Here's the different ways that criminals are using Apple AirTags to track people. YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss tells you what to look out for.
A flaw in Apple's software exploited by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group to break into iPhones in 2021 was simultaneously abused by a competing company, according to five people familiar with the matter.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
"There's no question that there is egregious misinformation that's purposeful and hateful, and that being moderated is a credit to the platforms that run them," he said. "But this overreaction to Rogan, I think, is a mistake."
The "racial" distinctions between master and slave may be more familiar to Americans, but they were and are no more real than those between Gentile and Jew.
After every month, we like to look through what Digg readers like you enjoyed the most. Here's what we found for January.
Former Royal Marines Commando Gareth Timmins fact checks and rates desert warfare scenes from popular movies, and drops a big "Rambo III" spoiler alert.
No, intelligence agents don't use these stringboards. (I used to work for the CIA.)
You can pinpoint the precise moment when his brain turns on.
These top-notch wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, spacial audio, adaptive EQ and a water-resistant design.
If Norway's current EV sales numbers hold, ICE cars will be out much sooner than 2025
Professional funnyman Steve-O reveals his essential items, including a mysterious $9 Whole Foods pickup that is his prized possession.
This week's characters also include a guy with the most spectacularly disastrous website launch ever after appearing to sell unauthorized non-fungible tokens of musician's songs and more.
Cannabis attitudes have changed since Ross Rebagliati's Olympic mishap in 1998, but pro sports remain stuck in the past
Ed Helms dropped by the Hot Ones hot seat to talk about his long career and shared memorable stories from his time on "The Office" and "The Daily Show" while getting scorched by hot sauce.
A non-human wild ANIMAL. Go kill something.
Josephine had almost given up trying to help her mother leave the QAnon cult. Then she discovered Wordle.
"South Park" made its triumphant return on Wednesday by lampooning their favorite celebrity punching bag: Matt Damon.
"To hide the bleakness of February, man invented Valentine's Day and also Mardi Gras," quips reporter Kevin Killeen, "but February answered back with Ash Wednesday. What other month could host a holiday that's designed to remind us we're all going to die?"
What do ancient fossils tell us about life on a hotter planet?
Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen demonstrate why they have the best chemistry in Hollywood with this one minute ad for potato chips.
There are two different versions of "The Exorcist" and they tell two different stories, thanks to a few seconds of screen time.
Apartment Therapy polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren't loving right now.