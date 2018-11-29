Charlie Day Reveals The Biggest Role He Regrets Turning Down While Taking Lie Detector Test
Charlie Day was once offered the opportunity to audition for an iconic role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. How much does he regret turning it down?
Please enjoy this little kid on the bunny slope making hilarious commentary.
Everyone is quitting. Here's where they might be going, according to Google data.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
Mark Zuckerberg is not Steve Jobs.
Tired of soggy noodles? With good ol' Al in your pot, you'll always end up with the perfect pasta.
"That's right, if you've got cold soup, you'd better watch it because Nancy Pelosi's coming for it," Kimmel cracked.
That "rapper" accused of billions in crypto fraud was also a Forbes contributor. Is it finally time to move past the contributor network?
Anna Leporskaya's Three Figures sent for restoration after guard doodled on it with a ballpoint pen on his first day.
Paul Larcom, from Becker, Minnesota, went viral after creating a larger-than-life snow sculpture of an approximately 12-foot-tall, 23-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex in his front yard.
According to a Morning Consult survey, when asked to locate Ukraine on a blank map of Europe, only about one in three American voters were successful.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Dave Chappelle dropped by his local Yellow Springs community meeting and threatened to remove a couple of his businesses in the area if a proposed affordable housing plan would've gone through.
Shi Zhengli has spent years at the Wuhan Institute of Virology researching coronaviruses that live in bats. Her work has come under fire as the world tries to understand where COVID-19 came from.
Clarke predicted that the remote worker would eventually become the norm as technology advances, and dropped a big prediction about how big cities will become obsolete.
Geologists still can't say for sure whether the enormous stone called the Enigma crystallized in Earth's mantle or fell from outer space.
Zillow's new buyer's remorse survey sheds light on homeowners' various disappointments.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned heads with this extraordinary workout video he posted to his Instagram.
Some sayings are quoted so often that people take them as gospel. Reddit put together a roundup of the most frequently quoted proverbs that are completely wrong.
In this unearthed conversation with Madeline Dangerfield-Cha at Stanford from 2017, Chamath Palihapitiya made a stunning admission about what his former company did to society.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A man was caught inside a moving vehicle recording himself opening a bottle of Champagne, drinking from it, then rolling a cigarette and using his phone. Now he's in jail.
It's not you, it's me.
Life is all about death, taxes and adding the same things to your grocery list over and over and over again. But it doesn't have to be that way. Spare yourself and save money by setting up recurring orders on these extremely useful products.
In this unearthed interview with CNN from 2006, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White had a quick save after an apparent admission.
An oral history of Seeso, NBCUniversal's short-lived, extremely doomed comedy experiment.
Outerwear, sweaters, pants and more are on deep discount during Huckberry's annual winter sale. Stock is limited though, so don't miss out.
This Walmart employee has some bad news for chocolate syrup fans.
It's warm, sunny and nearly spring. Giant piles of nasty, filthy snow are still lining your streets. What gives?
Made with an extremely dense "micro-OLED" display, this Qualcomm XR2-based headset is priced surprisingly modestly.
Hedberg grew into a cult figure eventually, but back in the early '90s he was still finding his feet. Here's him on Letterman in 1997.
The yearslong process of finding the right leads for George Miller's Oscar winner involved dozens of future stars — and just as many what-ifs.
Here's extraordinary HD video footage of the Earth rising over the Moon's horizon taken from the Kaguya lunar mission.
Beijing's Big Air Shougang Olympic venue is drawing attention for its much edgier, urban setting.
This week, we've got a variety of tweets by and about celebs and public figures — plus some other very good Twitter content. Enjoy.
A resurfaced clip of a soccer match from September 2021 is going viral again after people recognized how a player chose an act of sportsmanship over a shot on goal.
We live in the most distracted time in human history. Can we reclaim our attention spans?
From Euphoria to The Power of the Dog, it feels like dicks are everywhere these days. That's because they kind of are.
A comprehensive explainer of the curious secret power behind hex code #FF91AF.
Scientists had no idea how an underwater Arctic volcano could sustain so much life. And then they noticed the black tubes.
It comes after Insider's "Conflicted Congress" project showed widespread violation of rules meant to regulate the practice.
The Imagineers behind the scenes at Disney's amusement parks have a clever way to camouflage buildings to preserve the magic for guests.
You all really have it out for the Bond movies, don't you?
In this unearthed segment from a 2015 episode of the British satire show "The Last Leg," David Mitchell makes one of the most brilliant points about our tax systems that you'll ever hear.
"First of all, he said he would never say Black people are apes, but he said that. That's literally what he said," Noah explained. "You did say it, which is racist. And it's not just racist. Let's be honest - that's like OG racism. That's like the original, old-school racism. Like that's on the Mount Rushmore of racism."
Nintendo brought the goods to kick off their 2022, and showed a bunch of new games for the Switch, all coming in the first half of the year.
Whether it's your eyes, skin, teeth, or something else, the pandemic is having an impact on bodies that has nothing to do with COVID.