Musicologist Explains Why The 'Thomas The Tank Engine' Theme Song Unironically Slaps
Charles Cornell breaks down how "Thomas The Tank Engine" is an unexpected banger.
Charles Cornell breaks down how "Thomas The Tank Engine" is an unexpected banger.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Charles Cornell breaks down how "Thomas The Tank Engine" is an unexpected banger.
Amazon has all of their best deals of the summer going on July 12 and 13, and here are our favorites.
Valour FC forward William Akio explained what happened when he inadvertently prevented his teammate from scoring a goal.
A Brooklyn Center man faces federal charges after he lit his own camper on fire to make it look like a politically-motivated crime, and then allegedly filed several fraudulent insurance claims.
Here's what you need to know about Sri Lanka's state of emergency.
Jon Shirek explains what the hallway footage of the Robb Elementary School shooting taken on May 24, 2022, released by the Austin American-Statesman, shows and doesn't show.
Median rents are still rising in smaller cities faster than bigger metros, and home sales getting canceled might mean the market could get hectic again very soon.
Get the most out of your music with these top-selling noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Apple. They're 32% off for a limited time.
It's not a true Harrison Ford movie unless he asks someone about his family.
From a light chuckle to true existential horror, let's check out some of the strangest items included in Prime Day.
"There's simply too much TV for the nominations to be this repetitive."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called the Austin American-Statesman "chicken" for releasing the Robb Elementary School shooting video at a council meeting. But then someone in the audience asked him about the police response.
Medium was supposed to elevate writers and ideas. What happened?
Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things," was filmed playing "Master of Puppets" by Metallica, while getting prepared for his pivotal scene.
Due to its history with the Holocaust, calling race by its name has often been contested. Black Germans say that this policy can ignore disparate impact.
We're keeping it comfy with these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Astley also recommended the best album for beginner drummers to start rocking out to and revealed how a drum machine changed his life.
Among consequences to the end of Roe vs. Wade: Rheumatology patients lose access to a crucial drug. Why? It can be used to end ectopic pregnancies.
Economists are predicting a recession but there are tons of open jobs. What's going on?
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
There were a lot of noticeable differences Cam Jones felt after quitting caffeine for 30 days.
This week, we are feeling awestruck by the wonder of the universe.
You might have seen these products advertised on the TV. Turns out people love them, and they're quite useful too.
The Donut Media crew try an Amazon bought car hacking device that works, then turn things up a notch with a homegrown Tesla hacker that someone built for less than $20.
The car appears to have been garaged immediately after delivery, with the plastic still on the seats.
In 1994, a relief pilot went completely against regulations and let his children sit at the controls of an international flight. TheFlightChannel reconstructs everything that went wrong with Aeroflot Flight 593.
Our decision to publish the video from Uvalde comes after long and thoughtful discussions about the video and it's content.
Still making do with that busted setup from before the pandemic? It's time to upgrade.
Road Guy Rob has three engineering solutions to getting more people to stop at a red light.
"It might seem odd to gay people who have the option of coming out, but for us it is survival and I will not be apologetic for it."
"'Weird' access needs like mine show that true accessibility isn't a checklist."
An old Jowell Records video was resurfaced on the Internet which shows how to use wax paper to keep your sandwich fresh through till lunchtime.
Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the windfall tax would also fund enhanced youth scholarships and help build 12,000 new homes.
Americans are realizing the truth about White Claw: It's bad!
How "Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer" got exposed as a fraud.
Now being sold in South Korea, the UK, and elsewhere.
"That's our strategy. He's gonna declare himself a winner."
Surveillance footage obtained by KOIN 9 reveals how Richard Russell was able to steal a Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 on August 10, 2018 from SeaTac Airport and take it for a joy ride.
Seen through the James Webb Space Telescope, the Carina Nebula is positively bursting with stuff.
General Motors is owning up to the fact that the Bolt won't have a place in its EV future.
Roger Horton breaks down what social media would be like if the companies running it were totally honest with their users.
A new docuseries details the rise and fall of the high street lingerie brand with alarming links to Jeffrey Epstein
The secret to success in a long-term goal is accepting it's okay to quit when you have to, but never give up. Here's the difference.
UC Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges didn't appreciate Senator Josh Hawley's questioning the use of her term "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
Jomboy breaks down how the Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward couldn't believe he got tagged out on this bonkers trick play.
This woman's workout ended in disaster.