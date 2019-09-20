Charl Schwartzel Pulls A 'Happy Gilmore', Chucks His Club And Then Sinks An Eagle
Charl Schwartzel experienced quite the emotional rollercoaster during the Valspar Championship.
Charl Schwartzel experienced quite the emotional rollercoaster during the Valspar Championship.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Julie Nolke imagines how those adult films come up with the necessary exposition.
Chef John Shields says it's "rich, indulgent and deeply satisfying with every bite."
Charl Schwartzel experienced quite the emotional rollercoaster during the Valspar Championship.
As millions flee the horrors of war in Ukraine a smaller group of Ukrainians are returning to fight, in some cases to take the places of their loved ones.
Take a look at resignation rate trends from the last month and year to see which states are losing workers the fastest.
These Indiana University cheerleaders had the biggest rebound of the game with this inventive ball retrieval technique.
President Biden wants electricity generated from wind, solar and other clean sources. The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to invest in fossil fuels instead.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
After pharmaceutical company Abbvie suspended operations in Russia, Jimmy Kimmel wondered how the president would take the news.
Some people were blunt and offered little to no opinions, while others didn't hold back.
Ford's ability to sell pickups to people who need cheap cars isn't a cause for celebration.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This guy saw these rare Lisa Johansson-Pape table lamps in a thrift store around Atlanta, and picked them up for under $20. Turns out they were a rare Finnish pair from 1954.
This week, we've also got a once-beloved TV host who got chummy with Big Oil and a movie director who milkshake-ducked herself faster than it took you to read this sentence.
A zip-line adventure through the rainforests of La Fortuna, Costa Rica goes off the rails when a sloth gets in the way.
"The VKS is simply never meant to fight the way Western air forces do."
With a brand-new "Harry Potter" game on the way, now is the time to unpack and try to understand the impact of franchise creator JK Rowling's discriminatory behaviour.
John Green explains the thorny, decades-long backstory about Russia relationship with Ukraine that will help you make sense of the 2022 invasion.
This week, a letter writer who is convinced that their neighbors are perverts based on their home library, a boss whose new employee keeps pretending to quit, and a woman wondering if her gender means she's supposed to pay the entire cost of her wedding.
"That's what my wife and I entered when we drove up to an arcade in Weirs beach, New Hampshire, where she would attempt to break an official world record in the classic video game 'Tetris.'" (From 2007)
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The CDC guidance has been all over the map since the beginning of the pandemic. Vox put out an informative guide for wearing a mask that might change the way you live your life.
When a Russian drone briefly crossed into Poland, NATO allies threatened to shoot it down. What if the United States made a similar mistake?
The clever engineers at LifeLabs use low-density polyethylene fabric to move heat away from your body all night long.
Ukraine has been able to mount a formidable defense against one of the world's strongest armies. Here's how they've pulled it off so far.
It's apparently not that hard to design poisons using AI.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Our life has changed thanks to Nona Elda Cooks.
Life's not a matter of symptoms and diagnoses.
This denim jacket has the classic "Long Haul" design, but the organic cotton used here means you won't have to break it in at all. It's comfy from day one.
Ronny Chieng can't believe real people are paying actual money to live in a non-existent world.
If you've ever shouted "Oh hi, Mark!" for no good reason, you know what we're talking about.
This year's hottest city is on the West coast, according to Axios and The Generation Lab's latest New Cities Index.
Comedian Missy Chanpaibool took no prisoners in this hilarious takedown of those ubiquitous BuzzFeed videos from 2014 that didn't age very well.
The stunning destination of Sedona, Arizona is feeling the squeeze, along with many other iconic destinations worldwide. A new film called "The Last Tourist" offers up ways we can fix the travel glut.
Dr. Becky Smethurst had the best reaction to the news of the James Webb Space Telescope reaching its alignment milestone.
It may still be a bad idea but there's no way to know for sure unless we discuss specifics.
The 3-in-1 kit lets you decide which version of the famous DeLorean to build.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Third-party websites and apps are better guides, but it's still a crapshoot.
An inspiring story about how presumptuous Senate staffers can accidentally make history.
Stephen Colbert surprised Michael Bublé by inviting him in a duet of "Barrett's Privateers" on Wednesday's "Late Show."
A new study has calculated the vehicles with the lowest and highest losses after collisions and more.
Ex-KGB agent Jack Barsky reacts to Vladimir Putin's stark warning to "traitors" who oppose him in Russia.
The recipe for SPAM isn't as complicated as its reputation would have you think.
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Russia on Tuesday announced sanctions on President Biden, Hillary Clinton and numerous other Americans with one glaring omission.
More than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed in less than three weeks of fighting, according to conservative U.S. estimates.