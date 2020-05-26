Resourceful Musician Finds A Way To Jerry-Rig His Piano To Charge His Phone
Liam Thompson builds a contraption which charges your phone when you play the piano.
During World War II, Japan came close to launching surprise attacks on New York, Washington, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Here's the story behind their submarine aircraft carrier that never fully utilized its full capacity.
Seven people were injured in the accident but are in stable condition. The collision happens at 1:17 in the video.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
We were absolutely not expecting this clip from the Walibi Holland theme park to be so calming to watch, but it really is.
Killer Mike responds to protests over the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to see the "system that sets up for systematic racism burnt to the ground."
Six steps to cooking a steak like a pro in less than a half hour.
NYU's Grad Alley, a virtual reality graduation celebration, can't cover up its response to coronavirus.
A cool DIY method to making iridescent chocolate without dyes or inks.
"In effect what we have created is the first comprehensive roadmap of the heart's nervous system that can be referenced by other researchers for a range of questions about the function, physiology, and connectivity of different neurons in the ICN."
The author of "Blood: An Epic History Of Medicine and Commerce" shares insights on the history of convalescent plasma therapy — and how it might help people with coronavirus.
The legend has done the impossible again by bringing skateboarding into the mainstream.
Teenagers on prom night, the beautiful desolation of the Iceland Ring Road and other best photos of the week.
The Washington Post painstakingly reconstructed the events immediately preceding the death of George Floyd using "private security footage and audio of EMS calls as well as cellphone video."
It's been months since I first had this ridiculous idea to buy the cheapest car I could find on Alibaba, but here it is, and we just now pulled the damp cardboard off the Changli, and, oh boy.
The country naturally had things going for it - like being a sparsely populated collection of islands with obedient citizens - but also implemented key public health measures to control the spread.
What history can teach us about our current economic situation in the United States.
A person who spent Memorial Day weekend at bars and pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County, Missouri, Health Department announced on Friday.
As protests spread and become increasingly violent, demonstrators say a murder charge against the police officer accused of killing George Floyd isn't enough.
It doesn't stem from a love of floral prints or Don Ho records.
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
James Hobson builds a revamped Wolverine claw and demonstrates its sheer power.
Sex workers are making surprising amounts of money as virtual prostitutes on Second Life.
"If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."
Donald Trump has spent decades spreading and sowing dangerous misinformation about disease outbreaks — from falsely suggesting AIDS can be transmitted through kissing to warning Americans not to get vaccinated and falsely suggesting vaccines can cause autism.
Elon Musk's Space X team successfully launched two astronauts into space, the first liftoff from American soil since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.
The Twitter-famous Krassenstein brothers are surging back a year after being banned from the site—with help from one of their wives.
The front of CNN Center in Atlanta was the scene of violent protests on Friday evening that resulted in damage to the front of the building and inside.
Cher ushered in autotune technology to music — which became the dominant sound in the music industry throughout the 2000s.
Christian Cooper is already back birding at Central Park. "I'm not excusing the racism," he said. "But I don't know if her life needed to be torn apart."
Lethal new diseases are springing up at alarming rates, and modern globalized capitalism is behind it.
A day before Elon Musk and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station, the company's prototype Starship was obliterated by an explosion during testing in Boca Chica, Texas.
An expert chats about "Finding Nemo" and the movies about the deep that are somehow even less realistic than the Pixar film about talking fish.
While stuck in quarantine, Jenny Nicholson watched every "Land Before Time" movie and ranked them.
Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash outs of all time. But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years.
The pandemic has brought an end to the era of endless consumer choice — at least temporarily.
"I've never seen anything like this."
A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
It's past time for us to ditch the damsel narrative, admit our power, and stand up for racial justice.
Eastern Airlines relaunched in January with a plan to fly adventurous millennials to underserved locales. Then the pandemic hit, and the company had to get creative.
As protestors demonstrate in Minneapolis in response to the death of George Floyd, law enforcement agencies have access to a host of surveillance tools that could make it easier to target and find them.
The legend that Disney's "The Lion King" ripped off the Japanese anime series "Kimba The White Lion" is repeated frequently. Adam Johnson once and for all debunks these claims in this two and a half hour video.
Organized labor throughout the city is banding together in solidarity against police violence in the aftermath of Floyd's death.
"We can rebuild a building. But we cannot give this man back to his family."
The Stormtroopers have arrived at Disney Springs in Orlando to keep patrons safe.