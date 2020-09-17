Which Grill Tastes Better — Charcoal Or Gas?
To decide which grill tastes better, YouTube channel The Modern Rogue decided to do a taste test.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
Here's the story of how Yahoo!, once one of the most prominent web services companies in the world, met its downfall.
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
Our dream home was less than perfect and certainly didn't live up to the hype from the advertising brochures.
Or some of them, anyway. Here we round up a collection of some of the best things we've seen on Twitter in the last week or so.
Andrew Huang had a Eureka! moment when he discovered that every song The Weeknd performs has the same four notes.
We can see this being super handy - or super inconvenient, depending on how often your phone accidentally takes screenshots.
There was period, thankfully brief, when it seemed like the opening credits sequence was becoming a dying art in television. But for every show with absent or irrelevant opening titles, there are an equal number of notably great contemporary opening title sequences.
Paying $80,000 or more for a year of virtual education now seems like a bad deal to many.
This is so poignant it's painful.
Garden pods designed by Selgascano for Second Home, a coworking space in Hollywood, have allowed the offices to function during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite talk of an urban exodus, fewer people moved during the height of the pandemic. But in a few cities, the story is a little different.
Every team needs 3-point shooting, yet virtually every team didn't even give Duncan Robinson a look. But the Heat believed in his potential and got him to believe in it too.
Some days you fight fires, some days you fight fire conspiracies.
The kids' television program, helmed by a crop of Texan theatrical talents, landed on PBS 25 years ago.
Keep your enemies close, keep your friends the hell away from you.
Amazon bans injectable drugs, but enforcement failures have led to a swell of listings for unproven performance enhancing peptides.
This Soviet chopper was bigger than a 737 and an engineering marvel. What went wrong?
The story of how Americans got tiny fragments of atomic bombs that exploded decades ago stuck in their bones.
I like to sit on the front porch when no one is around, as the great poet used to, or we amble about in the garden behind the house.
Misconduct in interrogations and trials has sent hundreds of innocent Black men to prison.
Two twin boys have accused the "Cheer" star in a lawsuit of soliciting sex and nude pictures from them.
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
"Dedicated" only begins to describe CRJ's male fanbase — so we asked more than 60 grown-ass dudes to cut to the feeling and tell us why
America's foremost domestic goddess was well prepared for many months spent at home.
It's not that we're having a physical shortage of coins — but the flow of coins has halted greatly this year.
Trump's former director of national intelligence on how to firmly and unambiguously reassure all Americans that their vote will be counted.
The pardon of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton by President Rodrigo Duterte is the final chapter in a case that reignited debate over old defense treaties.
You almost have to feel bad for the designers of these failed phones.
In a rare interview, Lorne Michaels doesn't even try to hide the reason he's bringing "Saturday Night Live" back to the studio during a pandemic.
When cybersecurity reporter Danny Palmer found his card was apparently used on another continent, he set out to discover more.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys are just a few of the stars that will be talking about the making of their classic songs.
For some it's a habit, while others avoid it at all costs — but talking to strangers has unexpected benefits for our wellbeing.
It's extraordinary how much Pixar's technology has made humans look increasingly life-like.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
An ambitious student named Danny Scher booked the jazz great at Palo Alto High School in Northern California. A recording of the event gathered dust for five decades.
Redditor DaveRuinsArt made excellent use of his quarantine time by adding Star Wars vehicles and characters to unsold thrift store paintings.
Back in 2012, stunt drivers tackled the "Hot Wheels" Double Dare Loop and lived to tell the tale.
The United States Postal Service had planned to send 650 million masks to Americans during the early part of the pandemic.
Berlin fashionistas Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft have aged like fine wine. Despite their silver age, the two of them lead active lives, and not only appear in all kinds of cultural and social events, but absolutely wreck their dance floors as well.
The best video game pro-tips are often gleaned in the parking lot as Neversoft learned here.
As a ride-along photographer with the LAPD, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured first hand the work of one of America's most notorious police forces.
San Francisco has more to worry about than orange skies.
Our mouths are a product of evolution. So why do we all have such horrible tooth issues?
R/DirtyPenPals offers a master class in creative, next-level sexting, with stories you have to read to believe.
Amy Dorris alleges Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her at 1997 US Open.
