This Is What Happens When A Chair Suddenly Appears On A Highway
Nothing good comes out of a chair falling out of a car.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Nothing good comes out of a chair falling out of a car.
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.
Nick von Rupp and João Guedes were involved in one of the "scariest moments" they've experienced on a wave. Fortunately, they both were fine.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates that it's possible to boil water with body heat.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.
Steve Kornacki's quick math leads to this extraordinary live TV moment.
Enthusiasm doesn't always equal accuracy.
From the North Fork of Long Island to the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, Architectural Digest brings you the best — and most beautiful — of the region right now.
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.
Nothing good comes out of a chair falling out of a car.
"It was a foreseeable trainwreck for Democrats when you saw Cuban Americans."
Monday marks the International Space Station's 20th anniversary, and its next decade will bring major changes that will alter the course of human activities in space.
A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.
Cleaning solutions smell like lemon for a reason.
Okay, I didn't actually make the "Brewsy" home booze kit wine in the toilet. But with the whole country still in the sh*tter, it technically counts.
"We all knew he would do this. What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much."
If you look at maps of US presidential election results by county over the past 40 years, you'll notice a consistent pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh. Latif Nasser traces the roots of this phenomenon back over 100 million years in a viral Twitter thread.
The story of how Jim Carrey wowed the comedy circuit with his otherworldly knack for imitations.
Would you like to see a new musical from the people who brought you "West Side Story"? For better or worse, you probably never will.
Climate change activists are pushing for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty, using strategies taken from global efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.
"This place is super, super sketchy."
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.
In 1954, Hungary met West Germany in the World Cup final. What happened next would change both nations, and the sport itself, forever.
Here's a music video made completely from scratch during quarantine.
Why the story of "Among Us" is full of joy and inspiration.
US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.
An adorable 11-week-old baby panda gets weighed and measured at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC.
"Holidate," "Emily in Paris," and "The Princess Switch" all make Chicago seem like a bleak, mall-clogged wasteland of Cubs bars and hats that read "Chicago."
The sheer amount of darkness in the winter months can really get to some of us. Adding in a little light therapy might help put some spring into your step. However, it's always best to speak to a medical professional if you're feeling depressed.
The ad from telecommunications company Nova intends to draw attention to the importance of mental health, according to the company.
Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. Then the angry protestors showed up.
Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.
The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.
The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork.
Jeb Corliss explains how he got into wingsuiting, his technique and what flying through The Crack in Switzerland is like.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz and other politicians read the meanest tweets made about them.
One of the world's largest icebergs is on a collision course with a South Atlantic island oasis, potentially threatening a rich ecosystem of wildlife including penguins, seals and krill.
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?
"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.
The best way to improve your video conference calls is simply investing in a better webcam. The iPM 1080p Full HD Webcam W9 offers 1080p resolution and a built-in stereo microphone. Get it for just $32.95.
I thought I was doing these hard rides to memorialize my dad. I was wrong.
The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.
I struggled to make my colorful style fit the job's low profile.
We don't want to sacrifice fresh vegetables and herbs during the colder months, so the AeroGarden Black Bounty indoor garden is an easy purchase at a price this low.
A photographer shoots a fake ad using a film crew using one of the most expensive film cameras and one with a dinky Nikon knockoff.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates that it's possible to boil water with body heat.
Three icons from this current generation of comedy have teamed up for "Moonbase 8," about a group of wannabe astronauts trying to get NASA's attention.
When you're stuck in the booth, a lot of bizarre requests begin to come in.