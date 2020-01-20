The Lost, Forgotten Neighborhood Under Central Park
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
This test, which does not have NASA astronauts onboard the spacecraft, is intended to demonstrate Crew Dragon's ability to reliably carry crew to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent.
An artist goes looking for his past in a Cold War ghost town, which was simply called 404.
The visualization drives home just how barren much of the western United States is compared to the east, and also highlights the effects of agriculture across the country.
Let this be a lesson that if your 3-year-old wants a pet goat, they probably aren't old enough to be making those types of decisions yet.
Playing hooky is just as contagious as the flu on some days during the year.
A new book tells the story of how the creative team at Blizzard made the most of their disadvantages.
This dog loves getting his teeth cleaned by his owner.
Studies have shown that humans are a lot more irrational than we think. That's caused no small amount of hand-wringing: Humans were supposed to be "the rational animal"! Are we instead just doomed to keep making lots of terrible decisions? New research says there's another way to look at it.
With Virginia poised to enact new gun control regulations, thousands of gun-toting protestors arrived at the state capitol building in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally.
Britons are skipping the heated pool and rediscovering the pleasures of lakes, rivers, and seas — even in winter.
You may not have realised it, but for a brief time a few days ago, you were no longer inhabiting the Earth. You were actually inhabiting a giant, rapidly spinning sandwich.
Ultracold atoms can simulate all sorts of quantum behavior.
Darth Vader is made hysterical when his lines are dubbed over with Frank Costanza's hilariously cantankerous catch phrases from "Seinfeld."
It was as terrifying as it sounds
The number of confirmed cases tripled over the weekend and it's now clear that the virus is spread by human-to-human contact.
This Compaq Presario CDS is what you'd get for $3,000 back in the day and it brought so much joy to people's hearts.
Nilanshi Patel has the longest hair in the world at 190 centimeters.
The only intelligent life forms we know of reside here on Earth. But that hasn't stopped us from trying to answer the question.
The radio conglomerate laid off six employees at Des Moines' KXNO this week, but they were re-hired on Thursday after the station's listeners rebelled
Who needs a whole band when you can listen to a factory fan pump out all the bass you need?
In a break with convention, the
editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president.
After returning to her parked car, a woman was curious why there wasn't snow on her car following a blizzard and made a shocking discovery — she left the passenger window down by mistake.
Prison officials said contraband cellphones fuel violence and undermine security. But as a crisis swelled in Mississippi's prisons, images shared by inmates brought attention to troubling conditions.
Newnan, Ga., decided to use art to help the community celebrate diversity and embrace change. Not everyone was ready for what they saw.
High winds leave snow piled so high it could take several days to dig out.
The chicken chain is known for having the lowest entry cost of any major fast-food franchise — but there's a catch.
In September, three months after the death of his wife, Dog the Bounty Hunter was angling under the Colorado sun at a trout pond in the backwoods of the Rocky Mountains.
Omar Ameen came to the US to escape the violence in Iraq. Now he's accused of being a member of an ISIS hit squad.
It's a name that had me instantly transfixed, like something Wes Anderson had dreamt up for his next film. The Independent Order of the Odd Fellows — a secret society for.... odd people?
Great Big Story reveals the backstory of the century egg and the people that love them.
Isabel dos Santos made a fortune at the expense of the Angolan people, Luanda Leaks reveals.
Now this is just cruel.
Baseball lost its mind on Thursday.
This way of eating may be newly resonant, but it's not new.
It's amazing that the two are able to co-exist in an environment without hurting each other, let alone engage in such playful interactions.
Inside the underground spaces that brought dating, drag queens and craft cocktails to the mainstream.
"The Game of Life" board game in 1860 is very different from the game we know today.
April Dawn Alison made thousands of pictures focusing on a single subject—herself. But, who was she?
At a time of 4:55.646, YouTuber Kosmicd12 set a new world record for fastest speedrun on "Super Mario Bros."
A new book explores what we can learn from people who have mastered living with the land for millennia.
Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis and the creators of the era-defining Showtime drama — now entering its eighth and final season — reveal in an oral history never-told tales of a show that smashed records, captivated presidents and predicted everything from terrorist attacks to Russian election hacks.
In the 92-year history of the Oscars, double-nominees have happened 12 times in total.
Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink goes over popular war movies and gives a breakdown of how realistic things are being depicted.
A young writer wrote a controversial bit of military science fiction about sexual politics. The fallout was nuclear.