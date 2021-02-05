Cellist Plays The Most Frenzied Song From 'Sonic The Hedgehog' With Eight Cellos
Chemical Plant Zone is not for the faint of heart.
Here's a short documentary about the most dangerous farts on earth and how flatulent goats set off a plane's smoke alarm.
Burgers Almighty in South Korea gives its own interpretation of the American Cheeseburger experience.
This cat is not the sharpest crayon in the box but we here at Digg acknowledge cats' failings while endeavoring not to belittle them.
Why is it that the dialogue is often intelligible in recent Christopher Nolan movies?
Trevor Mahlmann caught a rare glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 flying in front of the moon.
Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the sports star everyone loves to hate, reads his biggest hater's tweets.
Alaska and West Virginia have administered the highest percentage of COVID vaccines to their populations, but New Mexico and Connecticut aren't far behind.
No drug could touch a quivering protein implicated in a variety of tumors. Then one chemist saw an opening.
Hooters, the wings restaurant with scantily-clad women, is thought to be primarily a men's hangout, but the wait staff is trained on what to do if a couple pays a visit.
A gene variation may give some "selfish" sperm an advantage to swim faster — and even "poison" others — a new study in mice suggests.
This week's characters also include a political reporter with an ill-advised hot take about AOC, a celebrity raconteur who didn't read the room and more.
Things got a little fiery when CNN pundit Van Jones was interviewed by "The View" hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, who asked him to respond to critics who've labeled him a "chameleon" and "political opportunist."
Andy Mills, who helped make the Times's "Caliphate" podcast about the Islamic State, became the focus of complaints by former colleagues after a corrective editors' note in December.
The candy conversation heart is a Valentine's Day staple. But not every message printed onto these candies is a winner. Here, we rank all the slogans in a bag of candy hearts.
Poor Haru, an enormous white Alaskan malamute, doesn't like to walk down the stairs.
When Mike Belderrain hunted down the biggest elk of his life, he didn't know he'd stumbled into a "zone of death," the remote home of a legal glitch that could short-circuit the Constitution — a place where, technically, you could get away with murder.
For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America's institutions.
Please enjoy the time Prince surprised the members of the media with a show at his Super Bowl press conference.
Bob March, an avid runner, thought his high heart rate reading was a mistake. As soon as he saw a doctor, he was rushed for an emergency procedure.
Here's a way you can deal with the tricky stitching at the top.
Most of America is unvaccinated. Currently, Idaho has administered the first dose to the lowest percentage of its population — just 6% — out of all 50 states.
Somehow, our sport of celebrity has blurred into the real work of society-making.
The Nike Go FlyEase sets out to make sneakers more accessible to those without dexterity. Here's what's inside.
TikTok fame and "the dark underlying themes" of "Blinding Lights" fit the moment.
The Dalai Lama teaches that we are all interconnected and inseparable from one another. Acknowledging that can make us less lonely, more compassionate, and better investigators of the truth.
A few weeks before the election, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan infiltrated a gathering of QAnon followers and the infamous QAnon Shaman was there in full costume.
If you don't speak fluent QAnon, you might have missed a few things.
Hypebeast Crocs shipping later this month for $120.
On the 9th, the first of three spacecraft will arrive at the Red Planet and inaugurate a new era of Martian exploration.
A boomer reacts to a restaurant being close to closing very differently than Gen Z.
We know the government lied about Vietnam. But should the reporter who published the Pentagon Papers have lied to his source?
Athletes have always been superstitious. Are manifestation parties and smudge sticks the new frontier of peak performance?
Here's a mesmerizing stop motion animation of a tea box getting put together from scratch.
The creators share the story of the most hated, beloved, horrifying, endearing Super Bowl commercial ever.
It's the same underlying process behind the coffee ring effect and wine tears.
Sorry, "The Great Gatsby." You are overrated and you know it.
Urinary tract infections are extremely common in women, and often develop during sex. Here's what men should know about UTIs and how to help.
Veteran and respected actor had a career stretching back to the 1950s, but won his Oscar for best supporting actor for "Beginners" in 2011.
Senator Rand Paul gets shamed for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.
The new year kicked off with what will likely be the most bizarre celebrity story of 2021: Armie Hammer began trending online for being a cannibal.
Treat your feet to some rest and relaxation whenever you feel like it with this heated, bubbling massager.
When you're spending $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, every second counts — nearly $200,000 a second, as a matter of fact. But at least two companies appeared to have used the same stock footage in their ads.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart Joint Base Andrews on Friday.
Tiktok teenagers have started enhancing their under eye bags with brown makeup. The Cut staff discuss whether this is a trend they can get behind, or if Gen-Z has finally gone too far.
Millennials and Gen Zers find themselves more divided than ever these days as demonstrated in this sketch by Brent Pella.
Counterfeit energy drinks were lightning in a bottle for Adriana and Joseph Shayota, netting them a million dollars a month until the feds closed in. But they had one chance to clear their name: President Donald Trump.
Across US public lands thousands of people are taking to van life, as featured in the Oscar-tipped film "Nomadland."
Just because you have the key doesn't mean you can get in.
A couple weeks ago, most people hadn't ever heard of WallStreetBets, the edgelord Reddit hangout for renegade investors and amatuer traders. Now it's blown up to over 8.5 million users, and a war has broken out between the old mods and the new for control over the community and its future.
The internet rewired our brains. He predicted it would.
