GOOD MEWS

kotaku.com

Last year, artist Gomi Kuzu Tarou submitted a Pikachu painting to a contest for a chance to be turned into a Pocket Monster card. The art was freaky! Now Gomi Kuzu Tarou, is back with another submission.

