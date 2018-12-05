Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This 4K drone footage shows homes and other buildings in the Hamburg region of New York that were affected by the extreme blizzard and got covered in ice and snow.
"When we're apart for work or family reasons, I often feel relieved. Is that weird?"
There doesn't exist a more perfect Christmas special — it's the be all, end all.
Astronaut Drew Feustel spent 197 days on the International Space Station before landing back on Earth on October 4. On October 5, Feustel took a little test to see if he could walk in a straight line with his eyes closed. (From 2018)
Today, there are people all over the world committed to cryptocurrency's endurance.
These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal flower experience if you ask us.
Seventy-three year old Bruce Campbell explains why he lives in a Boeing 727, the 200-passenger jetliner that covers 1,066 square feet and weighs around 70,000 pounds.
In 2022, fashion was defined by the hyperspecific avatars we chose to shape our wardrobes.
Need a gift, but don't have time for it to ship across the country? These are some smart options for procrastinators.
Cats have a reputation for being a bit distant (compared to man's best friend), but Kodi the cat is no such cat. (From 2018)
As the conflict enters its second calendar year, experts predict what could happen on the ground.
Zach Cregger and Parker Finn discuss making two very different but very successful horror films for their directorial debuts in 2022.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Project Farm dives into the world of denim and rates different jeans on their breathability, comfort, durability and more.
This year, Vanity Fair photographers Steven Klein, Annie Leibovitz, Adrienne Raquel, Maurizio Cattelan and more captured the indelible images that set 2022 apart.
The Wilcraft is an ice fishing house on four wheels and was created by a Minnesota man, Tom Roering, who wanted to take the ice fishing experience up a notch.
What might 2023 hold for AI after an eventful year? TechCrunch spoke to experts in the field to get their takes.
"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," he says in interview.
The curious case of landlocked parts of America that are technically available to the public, but are almost impossible to get to.
There was plenty of good — and bad — health news this year, but it all carried important lessons. Here are 12 examples you may want to revisit before the new year.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is where law goes to die.
We share our favorite Amazon picks with you every single day, but these are picks chosen by other Digg readers.
From 12/25/2007 to 12/25/2022, between the ages of 13 and 28 years, Jordan Wilson took a photo daily photo of his face.
"Honestly, this to me could be a (MIL) relationship-ending thing for me. Would I be overreacting if I cut her off, at least for now?"
Your ISP, nosy roommates and even the government might be interested in what you're doing online. Thankfully, you can protect yourself without spending big with NordVPN.
A resourceful dog learns how to slide down this ski slope and looks like it's having the most fun of its life. (From 2020)
This week, someone who doesn't believe drinking problems are real, a coworker getting ostracized for attending a work lunch, and a letter writer who thinks not loving dogs is a sign of bad character.
Tom Scott experimented with new 3D tech that allows one to conduct robotic surgery on themselvess.
Recode bids adieu to moonshots, Portals and ad-free Netflix.
The surprising strategy among some scientists to redefine "adulthood."
An Indonesian player had an outrageous miss from inside the six-yard box, despite his team winning 7-0, against Brunei DS.
From Twitter to NFTs and FTX, 2022 has been a bad year for tech.
The year of living pettily.
Here are all the different types of crash tests that vehicles are put through to ensure passenger and driver safety.
Gmail stops filtering political spam, Meta allows some death threats and more.
NASA researchers monitor the night sky even when most of the country has a day off.
Lawyer Devin Stone takes a deep dive into the legal intricacies that surround Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto empire collapse.
"I started to have to say 'Hello?' at the register to get the cashier's attention. 'This is it,' I thought. 'I've become invisible.'"
A snapshot of how Americans moved in 2022, and the 24 states where deaths are outpacing births.
Every wondered what would happen to a giant rubber ball if the a gigantic axe was dropped on it?
From out of touch business advice to multiple photoshop fails, this year has been nothing short of drama for our favorite family.
"But I don't think I can keep it up."
Ed Helmes cold called his way into two network internships, one was on Conan's show and the other was down hall at Channel 4 news. Here's why he rejected the Conan gig.
"Blonde's" greatest crime was making Marilyn Monroe ordinary.
A kind of transparent frog achieves near invisibility by hiding its red blood cells during the day, scientists found. "I had never seen anything like that," researcher Carlos Taboada says.
The Central African Republic heralded its status as the only country in Africa to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, but 8 months later, many questions remain about what's really going on.
An exit interview with Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Kathleen Rice that ran the gamut, from entrenched sexism to their pal Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
"Satisfying," in this case, differs from the traditional "best" lists that many critics assemble, since it allows for including more populist movies that excelled by nicely accomplishing what they set out to do.