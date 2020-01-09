Cate Blanchette Leads A Conservative Backlash To The Equal Rights Movements In 'Mrs. America' Trailer
The FX show, which stars Blanchett as anti-feminist crusader Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem will stream on FX on April 15.
The New York Times obtained footage of the moment Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by an Iranian missile.
If you think koalas are cuddly, docile animals, think again.
A young software engineer begins to investigate the tech company she works for after she suspects her boyfriend's suicide was foul play. "Devs" premieres on Hulu on March 5.
Stink the dog was not amused by this sneaky crab that tried to pinch him with its claws.
On Monday, a helicopter in Indonesia was swept up in heavy winds and was briefly tangled with a car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
With the help of local Redditors, Lee Loechler took his girlfriend to a screening of "Sleeping Beauty" which included a scene that he edited in of him proposing to her.
From "Saving Private Ryan" to "Apocalypse Now," war movies have always been a popular staple in American cinema. We list the 50 best war movies of all time.
A records request shows the Pentagon has "discovered certain briefing slides that are classified TOP SECRET" and a "video classified SECRET."
The USS Farragut had to sound five short blasts to the Russian Navy ship to ward off a collision.
200 GB of weather satellite data was processed to yield this unusual view of the Pacific Ocean.
Never before has there been a more inglorious way to yeet yourself into a telephone pole after hitting a pothole.
I glance up at the screen inside my human freezer as it starts to count down the three minutes I'll spend in a tiny room chilled by air that is negative 220 degrees Fahrenheit. I'm going to live forever — unless I freeze to death trying.
Nick Uhas designed an aerodynamic life-sized paper airplane and gave it a test flight off a mountain.
This guy was busted for running an illegal backyard fuel business.
In the Samoan archipelago, experts are using new technology to unlock ancient secrets of a long-lost pyramid.
This Rusfol AR-15 lock is embarrassingly — and dangerously — bad.
According to YouTuber Nerdstalgic, the creative issue surrounding all Disney movies is an issue about "intertextuality."
I am, according to Rotten Tomatoes, one of the only six percent of people who believe that Disney's new show, "The Mandalorian," is bad.
Star Wars superfan Sekani Solomon created an extraordinary animation of a day in the life of a stormtrooper.
In Conversation with One of America's Iconic Architects.
Poor Eve Dubois. So close, yet so so far.
"With caucuses and primaries now about to begin… we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," she wrote.
If there's one major takeaway, it's this: in the absence of one clear Next Big Thing, there are a lot of ideas getting thrown at the wall. Many of them are intriguing, but overall it seems like we're waiting for some parts of the consumer electronics ecosystem to mature.
The catch? The Drako GTE starts at a cool $1.25 million.
Faith Hope Consolo had the entire press fooled, including us. Then a message came in.
As income inequality in the United States reached the highest it's ever been recorded, some billionaires continued to laugh their way all the way to the bank.
The company is so secretive that, when asked for comment for this story, it threatened VICE with legal action if the article was published.
An entire town went quiet so the world's most iconic violin could be immortalized.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? PlayStation5 memes, Grimes' baby names memes and World War III memes.
Bernie Sanders and Larry David (who impersonates the Vermont Senator and 2020 hopeful on "Saturday Night Live") made an appearance side-by-side on the "Today Show" Friday morning and riffed off of each other playfully.
Critics say giving workers unlimited time off can actually deter them from taking holidays – so are minimum leave policies the answer?
Successful marriages are defined not by improvement, but by avoiding decline.
The driver of a V-8 Dodge Challenger made a very ill-advised acceleration in a tiny parking lot, as much of his vehicle was torn to shreds after bouncing off the pavement and slamming into the curb.
If you're the lone caretaker of Brooks Island, not going crazy is job one.
Boeing said that the language in some of the communications was "completely unacceptable." The 737 Max has been grounded since two crashed, killing 346.
The FX show, which stars Blanchett as anti-feminist crusader Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem will stream on FX on April 15.
The kid who refuses to wear pants is a familiar sight to parents, students, and educators — and a mystifying one. What's so great about being underdressed?
The science behind that silent, malfunctioning alarm clock in your brain.
The fight for Kansas, between the Italian and Black mafia, premiers on April 19, on FX.
Dark, sinuous lines float in a blue sky. It seems straight out of sci-fi or fantasy — a fantastical spacecraft transitioning into its cloaking shield, or a mythical beast in flight.
Well, that escalated quickly.
Despite an increased focus on food waste, restaurants still toss a startling 94 percent of their excess food.
Dive into NASA's archives to see some of the most stark and moving photos ever taken. Nirmala Nataraj gives an informative rundown on each photo, and this book benefits from a preface by none other than Bill Nye.
Nothing like needing to be rescued and shutting down the ski lift for everyone else.
The difficult final year of a much-loved and legendarily difficult woman
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director Scott Derrickson has dropped out due to creative differences.
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
Eighty years ago this winter, a freezing Finnish farm boy took aim at the unstoppable Red Army — and became the greatest sharpshooter the world has ever seen.
Back to geography class, registered voters of America.
The great thing about local sports commentators is that they are not pros and often say weird things that seasoned pros would not. But this moment from a high school hoops game is on a whole new level.