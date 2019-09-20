Catch Of The Year Goes To This Shoestring Oklahoma Touchdown Over Texas
Freshman QB and WR Marvin Mims connected on the catch of the year in the wildest game of the season.
Freshman QB and WR Marvin Mims connected on the catch of the year in the wildest game of the season.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The death of Eva Green's enigmatic "Casino Royale" character haunted the rest of the series and changed how 007 saw the world. With "No Time to Die" about to come out, it's time to salute the franchise's secret MVP.
Cam Newton and Bruce Pearl were on another level at the Auburn game.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Freshman QB and WR Marvin Mims connected on the catch of the year in the wildest game of the season.
We know we need to prepare for natural disasters. So why do we shrug off the threat?
Part horror, part funny goof: Halloween perfection. Who doesn't want to turn their costume into full-scale theatrical scene at any moment?
Texas A&M won with the incredibly rare upset over #1 Alabama, who practically never loses in the regular season, especially to unranked teams.
The global supply chain is slowing down at the very moment when Americans are demanding that it go into overdrive.
TheWrap's founder, CEO, and editor has created a toxic workplace culture, said 20 current and former staffers. Sharon Waxman is "very sorry" to hear this.
Watch the top moments from the third fight in this classic rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.
Within one of the lushest places on our planet, an unobtrusive green plant grows amongst many other… green plants.
I thought the guy in the club was nice until he was nice to me. That's when I wanted to shove him away and ask, "Are you the guy from 'You' or something?"
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Senators (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson) on Capitol Hill question the Facebook whistleblower (Heidi Gardner), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Tom from Myspace (Pete Davidson) during a hearing.
Your MacBook needs more protecting than just your keyboard.
In this classic Disney film, Aladdin (Pete Davidson) has some concerns about taking the next step in his relationship with Jasmine (Kim Kardashian West).
An interview with stand-up Margaret Cho on the 20th anniversary of her impactful comedy special "I'm the One That I Want."
As the Daniel Craig cycle comes to a close, we take a look back at the franchise's ups and downs.
It was excited to see its owner, but then it immediately bolts once it sees the evidence of the crime.
Prosecutors charged Chanette Lewis with fraudulently booking NYC COVID-19 emergency hotel rooms using health-care workers' stolen personal information. Lewis and three other accomplices advertised on Facebook and made a whopping $400,000 profit.
Twenty-five years on from its original release, "Crash" is undoubtedly still a startling work that contains deeply challenging, even confrontational themes and presents them in an intense, controlled, uncompromising way.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
One man's trash is another man's treasure-in-the-making.
Southern white rhinos once made a meteoric comeback from the brink of extinction. But the species' future remains uncertain, following a surge in poaching for rare rhino horns.
Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?
YouTuber JerryRigEverything AKA Zack Nelson takes a deep dive inside an iPhone 13 Pro Max and reveals some interesting tech under the hood.
From hustle culture to $200 dates, Black Twitter's most divisive debates boil down to capitalism and class disparity.
Shhh… Don't tell anyone, but we actually love Crocs. And with coupon code crocs30 in play, we're saving 30 percent off these wildly convenient clogs.
Dakota Johnson said Jimmy Kimmel didn't invite her to any of his parties and Drew Barrymore took the opportunity to bring up another infamous party snub.
Madonna talks about what she really thinks of the people that copy her, what she wants people to take from her movie Madame X and the importance of therapeutic outlets.
Nobody, and we mean nobody, does it better than big Mike. For him, every day is Halloween.
The cult classic is way less sleazy — and far sweeter — than you remember.
After decades of effort, mathematicians now have a complete understanding of the complicated equations that model the motion of free boundaries, like the one between ice and water.
It's done with incredible grace and power.
"It's tough for people to afford houses, and people have to come in from far away," Musk said of the company's facilities in Palo Alto, California.
Talking Trump, Russia and the wage gap with Fiona Hill.
Jon Bernthal is an actor you know from films. But how is he with spicy food?
"Imagine for a second that your parents came to work."
Ubisoft has given a response to PETA's request.
Alasdair Beckett-King brilliantly riffs on all the tired tropes in every haunted house movie.
When the patriarchy pours out of an 8-ounce hot sauce bottle.
Kieran Culkin gets candid about growing up Culkin, "Succession" and his early fears of Hollywood success.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, here was the beginning of a franchise that would soon become a gargantuan fixture of popular culture.
After "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig can finally rest. But by no means is he the first 007 to be driven to exhaustion.
At one point, someone erroneously tweeted that Facebook was gone for good. This made Hank Green wonder what the world would be like if Facebook had actually permanently disappeared on Monday.
You don't need fake accounts to spread propaganda online. Real people will happily do it.
Yogscast member Lydia Ellery has been going by the handle 'SquidGame' for years now without an issue. The creation of her social media accounts far predates Netflix's show.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health. (From Jan 2021)