WRITE IT OFF

pudding.cool
We’ve seen countless stories about what millennials have killed. From napkins to marriage to Applebees, just looking at headlines you’d guess that for the past decade the millennial generation's been on a rampage. But we wanted to dig deeper: how does popular media report on millennials more broadly?