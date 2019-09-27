We’ve seen countless stories about what millennials have killed. From napkins to marriage to Applebees, just looking at headlines you’d guess that for the past decade the millennial generation's been on a rampage. But we wanted to dig deeper: how does popular media report on millennials more broadly?
"It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" turned the sitcom formula on its head while still outwardly presenting as a normal FX TV show. Through that lens, the long-running show is genius, horrible and really, really funny.
On paper, "Legends" looked like a box-office hit. Adam Joiner billed his movie as an anachronistic mash-up of legendary 19th-century American figures, a steampunk "Avengers" — tailor-made to satiate the ever-expanding appetite for big-ticket, fantasy-action pictures.
If you shout at your alarm clock anyway, why not have one that will actually listen? Pre-order the new Echo Dot with a built-in clock, and you can enjoy all of the benefits of Alexa on your side table.
Everyone thought Michelle Phan had died. After ten years, 385 videos, and over a billion views, YouTube’s biggest beauty star disappeared abruptly in 2015, leaving her Twitter, Instagram, and video channels silent. And then suddenly, last week, she reappeared.
While many cheered Shane Gillis' NBC dismissal four days after he was hired, a slice of the community sneered, revealing an increasing divide over what's legitimate envelope-pushing and what’s "just plain racist."
Renaldo Major has scored more than 5,000 points in the NBA’s Developmental League and is the most successful player in that league’s existence. But he never went back to the Show. Never got another shot. Never another chance to get a real jersey.